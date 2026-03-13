



In March 2026, the Indian Navy has elevated its warships to operational standby in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. This deployment forms part of Operation Sankalp, a sustained mission to shield Indian merchant shipping from escalating regional conflicts.





Since June 2019, Indian destroyers and frigates have maintained a rotational presence in these vital waters. Their primary mandate is to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which a significant portion of India's energy imports flow.





Recent escalations in West Asia have prompted this intensified readiness. The warships now stand poised for swift action, encompassing humanitarian assistance, disaster relief operations, and armed escorts for vulnerable vessels.





New Delhi is actively engaging Iranian authorities on the possibility of naval escorts for 28 to 38 Indian-flagged merchant ships currently stranded near the Strait of Hormuz. These talks underscore India's commitment to its commercial interests amid volatility.





As of early March 2026, multiple destroyers and at least one frigate patrol the North and Central Arabian Sea, extending into the Gulf of Aden. This positioning bolsters the security of India's critical energy supply lines.





Indian maritime authorities are monitoring 24 Indian-flagged vessels positioned west of the Strait of Hormuz, with four more to the east. Hundreds of Indian crew members aboard these ships remain under close surveillance for their safety.





The broader context involves heightened threats to commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf. Operation Sankalp counters these risks, ensuring uninterrupted access to energy resources that underpin India's economy.





This naval posture reflects India's strategic maritime doctrine, emphasising self-reliance in securing sea lanes of communication. It also highlights growing naval capabilities honed through indigenous shipbuilding programmes.





The deployment integrates advanced surveillance assets, including P-8I maritime patrol aircraft and unmanned systems. Real-time intelligence feeds enable rapid threat assessment and response.





India's proactive stance extends beyond military measures. Diplomatic channels remain open with regional stakeholders to de-escalate tensions and facilitate safe passage for merchant traffic.





Historical precedents, such as responses to tanker attacks in 2019, inform the current operations. Lessons learnt have refined tactics, enhancing escort efficiency and crew protection protocols.





Over 80 per cent of India's crude oil imports traverse the Strait of Hormuz, making its security non-negotiable for national stability. Crew welfare remains paramount. The Navy coordinates with the Directorate General of Shipping to provide updates and evacuation options if situations deteriorate.





Internationally, this deployment aligns with India's SAGAR vision—Security and Growth for All in the Region. It positions India as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean periphery.





Potential challenges include prolonged commitments straining naval resources. Rotational deployments mitigate this, drawing from a fleet bolstered by vessels like the Kolkata-class destroyers and Talwar-class frigates.





Collaboration with allies, such as the US Navy's Combined Maritime Forces, amplifies effectiveness. Information-sharing networks enhance domain awareness across the Arabian Sea.





As tensions persist, Operation Sankalp exemplifies India's resolve. It safeguards not only economic lifelines but also the lives of its seafarers navigating perilous waters.





Agencies







