



IIT-Madras has unveiled a pioneering electronic system designed to power Pulsed Plasma Thrusters (PPTs) for small satellites. This development marks a significant stride in India’s efforts to enhance indigenous space technology, particularly in the domain of satellite propulsion.





PPTs are compact propulsion devices that use short bursts of plasma to generate thrust, making them ideal for manoeuvring small satellites in orbit.





The newly developed system addresses a critical challenge in satellite propulsion: the need for lightweight, efficient, and reliable power sources.





Traditional propulsion systems often demand bulky hardware and consume considerable energy, which is impractical for small satellites. By contrast, the IIT-Madras innovation provides a streamlined electronic solution that enables precise control over plasma pulses, thereby improving efficiency and reducing power consumption.





This advancement is expected to have wide-ranging applications in the growing small satellite sector. With the increasing demand for CubeSats and nano-satellites in scientific research, communication, and Earth observation, the ability to manoeuvre these satellites effectively is crucial.





The electronic system from IIT-Madras could allow Indian satellites to perform orbital adjustments, collision avoidance, and end-of-life de-orbiting with greater ease.





The project also reflects India’s broader ambition to strengthen its position in the global space industry. By developing indigenous propulsion technologies, the country reduces reliance on foreign systems and enhances self-reliance in critical space infrastructure.





Furthermore, the innovation aligns with the government’s push towards encouraging academic institutions to contribute directly to national space missions.





Beyond its immediate technical benefits, the system demonstrates the potential of academic research to produce practical solutions for real-world challenges.





IIT-Madras has long been recognised for its contributions to engineering and technology, and this achievement underscores its role as a key player in India’s space ecosystem. The collaboration between academia and space agencies could pave the way for more breakthroughs in propulsion and satellite systems in the coming years.





