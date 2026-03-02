



Amid escalating cross-border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Ministry of National Defence of the Islamic Emirate has announced that its air force conducted precision airstrikes on several key Pakistani military installations.





These strikes targeted the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the 12th Brigade base in Quetta, Balochistan, and the Khoizai camp in the Mohmand Agency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, among other sites housing critical military facilities.





In an official statement posted on X, the Afghan Ministry described the operation as highly effective, claiming significant damage to all designated targets. The action was framed as a direct retaliation for recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan soil, including assaults on Kabul, Bagram Airbase, and additional locations that occurred last night and today.





The Nur Khan Airbase, located in Rawalpindi's Chaklala area, holds particular strategic importance as a hub for Pakistan Air Force operations and proximity to the capital, Islamabad. This facility was previously struck during India's Operation Sindoor in May last year, which responded to a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April.





Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies at that time confirmed extensive damage to Nur Khan and other bases like PAF Base Mushaf in Sargodha, Bholari, and PAF Base Shahbaz in Jacobabad.





Afghanistan's Ministry emphasised that preliminary assessments indicate substantial destruction at the struck sites. It issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that any further violations of Afghan airspace or aggressive incursions by "evil parties" would provoke an even stronger response, underscoring Kabul's readiness to defend its sovereignty.





This latest exchange marks a dangerous intensification of hostilities between the two neighbours, who share a porous 2,640-kilometre Durand Line border fraught with historical disputes. Tensions have simmered since the Taliban regained control in Afghanistan in 2021, exacerbated by accusations of cross-border militancy, refugee flows, and territorial encroachments.





Pakistan has long accused Afghan territory of serving as a safe haven for Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants launching attacks into Pakistan. In response, Islamabad has conducted multiple operations, including airstrikes and ground incursions, prompting Afghan denunciations of sovereignty breaches. Today's Afghan retaliation represents a rare instance of Kabul mounting a counter-offensive with its limited air capabilities.





The timing of these strikes coincides with ongoing instability in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, regions plagued by separatist insurgencies and Islamist militancy. The targeting of the 12th Brigade base in Quetta could signal Afghanistan's intent to exploit Pakistan's internal vulnerabilities, while the Mohmand Agency camp lies in a former tribal area notorious for militant hideouts.





Internationally, this development risks drawing in regional powers. India, having previously damaged Nur Khan Airbase, may view Afghanistan's actions as indirectly aligning with its interests against Pakistan. China, with stakes in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor passing through Balochistan, could urge de-escalation to protect its investments. Meanwhile, the United States and NATO, focused on counter-terrorism, might monitor for spill-over effects.





Afghanistan's air force, bolstered modestly since the Taliban takeover through retained Soviet-era aircraft and possible external support, demonstrated unexpected reach in penetrating Pakistani airspace. Questions persist over the sophistication of these strikes—whether they involved fighter jets, drones, or loitering munitions—and Pakistan's defensive response, including from its Chinese-supplied J-10 fighters and HQ-9 surface-to-air systems.





Pakistan has yet to issue an official rebuttal, but reports suggest emergency meetings at the highest military levels in Rawalpindi. Social media from the border areas hints at heightened alerts, troop mobilisations, and civilian evacuations near the targeted sites.





The cycle of retaliation threatens to destabilise South Asia further, potentially disrupting trade routes, exacerbating humanitarian crises in refugee camps, and inviting proxy involvement. Diplomatic channels, including through the Quadrilateral Coordination Group involving Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, and the US, appear dormant amid this flare-up.





As both nations brace for possible counter-strikes, the international community faces pressure to mediate. Yet, with Afghanistan's isolation under Taliban rule and Pakistan's internal distractions, a swift resolution seems elusive, portending prolonged border skirmishes.





ANI







