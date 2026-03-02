



Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a critical meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) upon his return to New Delhi around 9:30 pm on Sunday, following a two-day tour of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.





The gathering, attended by key figures including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, received briefings from top officials on the escalating crisis in West Asia and its ramifications for India.





National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Principal Secretaries PK Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were also present, underscoring the meeting's high-level focus on strategic security matters.





Discussions centred on the safety of Indian nationals in West Asia, including those stranded due to widespread disruptions, and contingency measures should the situation worsen further.





The near-total closure of West Asian airspace has left hundreds of Indians marooned at major hubs like Dubai and Doha, with many turning to social media to urge the government for aid; notable figures such as Olympic medallist P V Sindhu are among those affected.





Iran's authorities have sealed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global oil shipping, threatening roughly half of India's crude imports—around 2.6 million barrels per day—that pass through this route from suppliers like Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.





This blockade exacerbates vulnerabilities for Indian refineries, including Reliance's massive facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat, designed for Gulf-grade oil, potentially inflating import costs, fuelling inflation, and straining the current account deficit.





Approximately 10,000 Indians reside in Iran for work, study, or other purposes, while over 40,000 live in Israel; the Gulf and broader West Asia host nearly nine to ten million Indian expatriates, predominantly workers.





The Ministry of External Affairs has activated helplines and maintains constant contact with missions abroad to support nationals, drawing on India's track record of successful evacuations from conflict zones in West Asia and beyond.





Preliminary contingency planning for potential large-scale evacuations is underway, though airspace closures and sea route challenges complicate efforts; land options, such as routes to Jordan from Israel, remain viable as in prior crises.





The catalyst for this turmoil was a major US-Israeli attack on Iran early Saturday, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, aged 86, along with relatives and top officials like the Revolutionary Guard commander.





Iranian state media, including IRNA, confirmed Khamenei's death on Sunday, amid reports of strikes on his Tehran residence and coordinated operations prepared over months.





US President Donald Trump hailed the outcome as Iran's "greatest chance" for the people to reclaim their country, vowing continued heavy bombing until all objectives are met, while crediting advanced intelligence and Israeli collaboration.





Iran retaliated with drones and missiles targeting Israel, US bases in the Gulf, and even Dubai's business hub, resulting in casualties including three American service members and strikes across the UAE, Israel, and Kuwait.





Mourners from India's Shia community took to the streets on Sunday to voice grief and outrage over Khamenei's assassination, reflecting domestic ripples from the international conflict.





Governments in Gulf states like Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have assured External Affairs Minister Jaishankar of Indian workers' safety, providing some immediate relief amid the volatility.





India's oil strategy may lean on alternatives like increased Russian supplies, OPEC+ spare capacity from Saudi Arabia, and strategic reserves to mitigate short-term Hormuz disruptions.





As the US and Israel signal prolonged operations, and Iran persists with counter-strikes, New Delhi faces a delicate balancing act to protect its vast diaspora, secure energy lifelines, and navigate geopolitical fallout.





