



Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for a missile strike on the USS Abraham Lincoln, a US aircraft carrier stationed in the Arabian Sea.





Abraham Lincoln is part of Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG-3) with Carrier Air Wing Nine (CVW-9) embarked, with Abraham Lincoln as the flagship of the strike group and the home of the commander of Destroyer Squadron 21.





The assertion comes amid escalating tensions following the reported killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli air strikes. According to statements carried by local media and relayed via Al Jazeera, the IRGC launched four ballistic missiles at the vessel.





The USS Abraham Lincoln has been active in the region since late January, operating primarily in the Arabian Sea. This positioning places it within potential striking distance of Iranian missile systems, particularly those capable of over-the-horizon launches.





The IRGC's statement warned that "the land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of the terrorist aggressors," signalling intent for further retaliation.





In response, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed strikes on an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette as part of the newly initiated Operation Epic Fury. A post on X from CENTCOM detailed that the vessel was hit and is sinking at a pier in Chah Bahar in the Gulf of Oman. The command echoed US presidential directives, urging Iranian armed forces, IRGC members, and police to "lay down your weapons" and abandon ship.





Casualties among US forces have been reported, with CENTCOM updating that three service members were killed in action and five seriously wounded as of 9:30 am ET on 1 March. Several others suffered minor shrapnel injuries or concussions and are returning to duty. The command noted that major combat operations continue, with the situation described as fluid, withholding further details out of respect for families.





Concurrently, the Israeli Air Force detected missile launches from Iran directed towards Israeli territory earlier on the same day. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) activated defence systems to intercept the threats. Home Front Command issued alerts via mobile phones, instructing civilians in affected areas to seek protected spaces and remain there until cleared.





This sequence of events marks a sharp intensification in the Iran-US-Israel conflict. The reported assassination of Khamenei, if verified, represents a pivotal escalation, potentially destabilising Iran's leadership structure. The IRGC's retaliatory claim against a high-value US asset like the Abraham Lincoln underscores the group's operational reach, likely involving advanced ballistic missiles such as the Fateh or Kheibar Shekan series.





US operations in the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea highlight the strategic deployment of carrier strike groups to project power and deter aggression. The sinking Iranian corvette, part of Tehran's Moudge-class fleet, diminishes Iran's naval capabilities in the region, where such vessels serve anti-surface and air defence roles.





CENTCOM's casualty figures indicate the ferocity of ongoing engagements, with Operation Epic Fury suggesting a coordinated multi-domain campaign. The emphasis on next-of-kin notifications reflects standard protocol amid high operational tempo.





Israel's interception efforts align with its multi-layered air defence architecture, including Arrow, David's Sling, and Iron Dome systems. Public directives prioritise sheltering, a proven tactic against ballistic threats.





Broader implications loom large: Iran's missile arsenal, numbering in the thousands, poses risks to regional stability, including key chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz. US and allied responses could involve further precision strikes on IRGC assets, command nodes, or nuclear facilities.





Global markets may react swiftly, with oil prices vulnerable to disruptions in the Gulf. Diplomatic channels, including via Oman or Qatar, might seek de-escalation, though the loss of Khamenei complicates succession and hardens IRGC resolve.





Verification of the Abraham Lincoln strike remains pending from US sources, which have not yet addressed the IRGC claim directly. Satellite imagery and independent tracking could clarify damage assessments in coming hours.





