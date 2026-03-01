



Afghanistan's Defence Ministry has claimed responsibility for a series of audacious drone strikes targeting military installations in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, as well as Nowshera and Abbottabad.





The strikes reportedly came within five kilometres of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's office, underscoring the escalating tensions along the volatile Durand Line border.





These actions follow Afghan Army Chief Fasiuddin Fitrat's stark warning to Pakistani leaders that any aggression will provoke retaliation. Fitrat's statement comes amid claims that Afghan forces overran 19 Pakistani outposts, resulting in the deaths of 55 Pakistani soldiers. Such rhetoric signals a hardening of Kabul's stance against perceived incursions.





Pakistan has acknowledged intense clashes across 15 sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, confirming the scale of the confrontations. In response, Islamabad has urgently sought diplomatic mediation from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey—key allies with influence in the region—to de-escalate the crisis before it spirals further.





The broader context reveals a deadly pattern of border violence since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021. Reliable estimates indicate that approximately 5,000 Pakistanis have lost their lives in related incidents, fuelling accusations of cross-border militancy and state-sponsored incursions from both sides.





Afghan journalist Javed Timuri highlighted a core grievance, noting that no Afghan government has ever recognised the Durand Line—the 1893 colonial-era boundary imposed by British India. He described it as an artificial divide that disregards Pashtun ethnic ties straddling the frontier, perpetuating disputes over sovereignty and territory.





These developments raise alarms about Pakistan potentially losing control over its western frontier. The drone strikes, if verified, mark a technological escalation, suggesting Afghan capabilities—possibly bolstered by external suppliers—now threaten deep into Pakistani heartland, challenging Islamabad's military dominance.





Analysts point to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as a complicating factor, with the group exploiting Afghan safe havens to launch attacks. Pakistan's repeated airstrikes into Afghanistan have only intensified the cycle, pushing relations to a nadir and straining bilateral ties.





Amid this turmoil, a diplomatic counterpoint emerges from South Asia. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has arrived in Mumbai for his inaugural official visit to India, leading a high-profile business delegation.





Carney's trip signals a deliberate reset in Canada-India relations, strained under the previous Justin Trudeau administration amid diplomatic rows over Khalistani separatism and espionage allegations. The focus now pivots to enhanced cooperation in energy security and defence.





This visit underscores strategic economic partnerships between the two democracies. Discussions are expected to cover clean energy transitions, critical minerals supply chains, and joint ventures in defence technology—areas where India's burgeoning manufacturing base aligns with Canada's resource strengths.





Carney's outreach reflects Canada's broader pivot towards the Indo-Pacific, seeking to diversify trade away from traditional partners amid global realignments. For India, it bolsters its position as a counterweight to regional instability, including the Afghan-Pakistan flashpoint.





The juxtaposition of Afghan drone incursions and Carney's visit highlights shifting geopolitical fault lines. While South Asia grapples with border strife, democratic alliances are forging ahead, potentially reshaping security architectures in the region.





