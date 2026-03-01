



Iran has launched a daring attack on an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, heightening tensions in one of the world's most vital maritime corridors.





The Palau-flagged vessel Skylight, carrying a multinational crew, was struck off Oman's Musandam Peninsula, marking a significant escalation in Iran's retaliation against recent US and Israeli actions.





This incident follows drone strikes on Oman's Duqm port earlier in the day, which injured a worker and underscored the broadening scope of the conflict. The tanker attack has left four crew members with varying injuries, all of whom received prompt medical attention.





The Skylight was navigating with a crew of 20, comprising 15 Indian nationals and five Iranians. Oman's Maritime Security Centre (MSC) confirmed that all personnel were successfully evacuated after the strike, which occurred just five nautical miles north of Khasab Port in the Musandam Governorate.





The MSC's statement highlighted seamless coordination among military, security, and civilian agencies, demonstrating Oman's preparedness for such maritime crises. Notably, the precise nature of the attack—whether missile, drone, or otherwise—remains unspecified in official reports.





This event represents the first direct hit on a target in or near Omani waters amid the Gulf's entanglement in a fresh war. It comes as Iran avenges the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by joint US-Israeli strikes, prompting vows of unprecedented retaliation from Tehran's Revolutionary Guards.





Iran's Navy issued a radio warning prohibiting all ships from traversing the Strait, igniting alarms across global shipping networks.





Tanker operators have begun rerouting vessels, exacerbating concerns for insurers, governments, and oil markets already on edge.





The Strait of Hormuz stands as the planet's most sensitive chokepoint, funnelling approximately one-fifth of global oil consumption. This narrow passage links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea, and ultimately the Indian Ocean, with Iran controlling its northern flank and Oman plus the UAE to the south.





Shared oversight with Oman's Musandam Peninsula adds layers of geopolitical complexity. Iran had previously threatened to seal the strait last month should it face aggression from the US or allies, a warning now appearing to materialise amid soaring hostilities.





The Revolutionary Guards have signalled an imminent "most ferocious offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic's armed forces," raising fears of further disruptions. Oil and gas tankers, already cautious, face mounting risks as shipping firms grapple with heightened premiums and logistical nightmares.





For India, the plight of 15 crew members underscores the human stakes in this volatile theatre. Their safe evacuation offers some relief, yet it spotlights the vulnerabilities of Indian seafarers in global chokepoints critical to energy security.





Broader implications loom large: any prolonged closure could spike global energy prices, strain economies dependent on Persian Gulf imports, and draw in regional powers. Oman's neutral stance may now face unprecedented tests as cross-border incidents proliferate.





As rescue efforts conclude and investigations unfold, the world watches warily. This tanker strike not only imperils maritime trade but signals Iran's readiness to weaponize the strait, potentially reshaping Gulf security dynamics for years to come.





NDTV







