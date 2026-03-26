



India's private space sector has notched up another remarkable achievement with the successful hot-fire test of the single-piece Agnite engine, a key propellant for Agnikul Cosmos's Agnibaan rocket.





This engine powers the booster stage of the orbital-class launch vehicle designed specifically for small satellites, posted Agnikul on its Instagram handle.





Measuring a full metre in length, the chamber represents a breakthrough in additive manufacturing, having been 3D-printed as a single piece from Inconel, a superalloy renowned for its high-temperature resilience.





The Agnite engine stands out due to its innovative propulsion architecture. It is driven by turbopumps controlled and operated by electric motors, marking it as a semi-cryogenic system that blends efficiency with modern electric actuation. This design diverges from traditional gas-generator or staged combustion cycles, offering precise throttle control and reduced complexity for reusable applications.





Gratitude extends to key institutional partners for their unwavering support. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) have provided critical guidance, while IIT-Madras has served as the foundational hub for this technology's development. This collaboration underscores the symbiotic relationship between academia, government agencies, and private innovators in India's burgeoning space ecosystem.





The engine's production cycle is equally impressive, having been printed, de-powdered, and post-processed entirely within Agnikul's Large Format Additive Metal Manufacturing (LFAMM) facility. Inaugurated towards the close of last year, these machines enabled a fully in-house end-to-end process—from design and manufacturing to assembly and testing. This closed-loop capability minimises dependencies on external suppliers, accelerating iteration and cost efficiencies vital for commercial viability.





The team has achieved several global firsts with this firing, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in rocket propulsion. It claims the title of the world's first single-piece engine of this scale to be successfully fired, the largest engine made solely from Inconel, and the only electric motor-fed semi-cryogenic engine of its size. These milestones highlight India's prowess in metal 3D printing for aerospace, where tolerances must withstand extreme pressures exceeding 100 bar and temperatures over 3,000 Kelvin.





Yet, Agnikul emphasises that this is not merely a pursuit of records. The company frames its efforts as a drive to deliver the world's best and most practical technology for small satellite launches. In an era where the SMALLSAT market is exploding—projected to surpass $15 billion annually by 2030—reliable, affordable access to orbit remains a pressing need, particularly for emerging space economies.





This success builds directly on recent accomplishments. Just last month, Agnikul fired a cluster of three semi-cryogenic engines, validating the scalability of its propulsion cluster for Agnibaan's first stage. Together, these tests de-risk the path to the rocket's inaugural flight, anticipated from the dedicated launchpad at Sriharikota.





The implications ripple across India's space ambitions. As the nation pushes for self-reliance under initiatives like Make in India and the Space Policy 2023, private players like Agnikul are complementing ISRO's heavy-lift focus with nimble, dedicated small-launch capabilities. The Agnibaan, with its 3D-printed engines and ride-share flexibility, positions India to capture a slice of the global SMALLSAT launch market dominated by outfits like Rocket Lab and Relativity Space.





Technically, the single-piece Inconel chamber eliminates welds—a common failure point in traditional engines—enhancing structural integrity and thermal performance.





Printed via laser powder bed fusion, it incorporates intricate cooling channels optimised through computational fluid dynamics simulations. The electric pump-feed system further reduces moving parts, improving reliability for high-cadence launches.





Looking ahead, this milestone bolsters Agnikul's roadmap. With Agnibaan SOrTeD (Sub-Orbital Test Demonstrator) already flown and suborbital tests progressing, the full orbital vehicle could debut later this year. Backed by investors and government nods, the firm aims for 10-12 launches annually by the decade's end, targeting a $100 million revenue milestone.





Honoured by the team's ingenuity, Agnikul's leader celebrates a workforce committed to original, world-class space technology originating from India. In a field long led by spacefaring giants, this firing signals India's private sector is not just participating but pioneering, fostering a virtuous cycle of innovation that could redefine affordable access to space.





Agnikul







