



The Union Cabinet has approved a significant procurement initiative under the modified UDAN scheme, focusing on enhancing regional air connectivity in India. This move involves acquiring aircraft and helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to bolster operations in remote and challenging terrains.





Specifically, the government will procure two HAL Dhruv helicopters for Pawan Hans and two HAL Dornier aircraft for Alliance Air. These Made in India platforms aim to address critical shortages of small fixed-wing aircraft and rotary-wing assets essential for underserved regions.





The Cabinet has allocated ₹400 crore to facilitate this procurement, underscoring a commitment to indigenous manufacturing and self-reliance in aviation. This step aligns with broader efforts to strengthen the civil aviation sector's capabilities in difficult operational environments.





In a parallel development, the modified UDAN scheme has received approval for a ten-year period with a substantial outlay of ₹28,840 crore. This revamped framework prioritises the development of infrastructure to improve regional connectivity across the country.





Under the scheme, plans are underway to develop 100 new airports, backed by an investment of ₹12,159 crore over the next eight years. Aviation Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted this during a press conference, emphasising its role in supercharging access to remote areas.





Additionally, the scheme proposes the creation of 200 modern helipads, each costing ₹15 crore, for a total requirement of ₹3,661 crore spread over the same eight-year horizon. These helipads will enhance helicopter operations, particularly in hilly and inaccessible terrains.





HAL, the state-run aerospace giant, continues to play a pivotal role in India's defence aviation ecosystem. Earlier this month, the company informed a parliamentary panel on defence about its substantial order book from the armed forces.





This includes orders for 34 Dhruv helicopters, 180 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft, and 156 Prachand attack helicopters. These platforms represent HAL's ongoing contributions to modernising India's military air assets.





In February, HAL confirmed that five TEJAS light combat aircraft stood fully ready for delivery to the Indian Air Force. This milestone reflects progress amid ongoing production efforts, despite external challenges.





Looking back, the defence ministry sealed a landmark deal worth ₹48,000 crore with HAL in February 2021 for 83 TEJAS MK-1A jets. Deliveries under this contract have encountered delays, largely attributed to supply chain issues with GE Aerospace engines.





Currently, HAL is executing a portfolio of major projects valued at ₹2,22,182 crore, with delivery timelines extending to March 2034. Key programs in this line-up encompass the TEJAS MK-1A, Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT-40), and Dornier (Do-228) aircraft.





These initiatives highlight HAL's dual-track advancements in civil and military aviation, supporting national goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The UDAN procurements further integrate HAL's expertise into civilian infrastructure, fostering synergy between defence and commercial sectors.





As India pushes forward with aviation expansion, such decisions promise improved connectivity, economic growth in remote regions, and sustained momentum for indigenous aerospace capabilities.





Agencies







