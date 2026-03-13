



Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi recently hosted Lieutenant General Joel B Vowell, Deputy Commanding General of the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC), in New Delhi. This meeting underscores the deepening India-US defence partnership amid evolving regional dynamics.





The discussions centred on critical areas such as regional security in the Indo-Pacific theatre. Both leaders explored ways to enhance interoperability through joint military exercises, a cornerstone of their bilateral military ties.





New avenues for military-to-military cooperation were also on the agenda. These include potential collaborations across multiple domains, from logistics to intelligence sharing, aimed at addressing shared security challenges.





The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG-PI) highlighted the interaction on X, noting the focus on Indo-Pacific security, joint exercises, and expanded engagement. It reaffirmed the strategic convergence between the two armies.





This engagement comes at a pivotal time, as India navigates tensions along its northern borders and assertive postures in the Indian Ocean region. Strengthening ties with the US aligns with India's multi-alignment strategy, balancing relations with major powers.





Complementing this, the Indian Army conducted a Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) with the French Army on 9 and 10 March 2026. The two-day event emphasised professional military cooperation and mutual understanding of modern warfare.





Key themes included the employment of long-range vectors (LRVs) and precision-guided munitions (PGMs). Delegations exchanged perspectives on operational tactics, doctrinal evolution, and global trends in precision fires and deep-strike capabilities.





Such exchanges are vital for friendly nations, enabling the sharing of operational knowledge and technological insights. They foster defence cooperation without formal alliances, aligning with India's preference for strategic autonomy.





The ADG PI posted on X about the SMEE, praising the professional learning and deeper ties it promotes. This follows a pattern of India-France military interactions, building on joint exercises like Shakti and Garuda.





These back-to-back engagements reflect India's proactive defence diplomacy. By engaging the US for broad Indo-Pacific interoperability and France for specialised warfare expertise, the Indian Army is modernising its capabilities.





Regional security concerns, including China's military expansion and non-state threats, drive these partnerships. Joint exercises enhance readiness, while expert exchanges refine doctrines for high-intensity conflicts.





Technological synergy is another focus. Discussions on PGMs and LRVs could inform India's indigenous programmes, such as those under DRDO for precision strike systems like the Pinaka rocket artillery.





Interoperability gains from US-India exercises like Yudh Abhyas directly translate to real-world scenarios. Similarly, French insights bolster India's long-range strike arsenal, vital for two-front deterrence. These military dialogues often pave the way for defence exports, with US firms eyeing India's offsets and France supplying systems like Rafale.





As global conflicts evolve—witness Ukraine and the Middle East—India's emphasis on precision and deep strikes positions it as a key player. These meetings signal commitment to a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific.





With General Dwivedi's leadership, the Indian Army is poised to leverage these partnerships for operational edge and strategic depth.





