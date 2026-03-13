



India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has firmly dismissed Pakistan's criticism of the burgeoning nuclear cooperation agreement between New Delhi and Ottawa, underscoring that India's non-proliferation record remains beyond reproach.





The rebuke came during a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday, where MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal labelled Pakistan's remarks as utterly baseless.





Jaiswal stressed that India's steadfast commitment to non-proliferation enjoys widespread global recognition, in stark contrast to Pakistan's notorious legacy of covert nuclear proliferation.





"A country with a well-documented history of clandestine nuclear proliferation can hardly preach the virtues of export controls and proliferation risks," Jaiswal declared.





He further characterised Pakistan's outburst as a "ludicrous" ploy to divert attention from its own dismal proliferation history.





Pakistan's objections stem from a recent long-term uranium supply pact between India and Canada, valued at USD 2.6 billion, alongside prospective collaboration on small modular reactors and cutting-edge nuclear technologies.





Islamabad's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Tahir Andrabi, voiced apprehensions that such civil nuclear ties should adhere to a non-discriminatory, criteria-based framework for all nations outside the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).





Andrabi contended that granting selective exemptions undermines global non-proliferation standards and risks destabilising regional and international security.





He specifically took issue with India's decision not to place all its civilian nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards.





According to Andrabi, reliable external uranium supplies could liberate India's indigenous reserves for military applications, thereby hastening the expansion of its nuclear arsenal.





This, he argued, would exacerbate strategic imbalances across South Asia.





The India-Canada nuclear deal forms part of a broader revitalisation of bilateral relations, marked by high-level talks in New Delhi on 2 March.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, unveiled a strategic framework to inject "new energy, mutual trust and positivity" into the partnership.





Key outcomes include agreements on uranium and critical minerals supplies, with an ambitious goal of USD 50 billion in annual trade by 2030.





Modi hailed the uranium pact as a "landmark deal" for India's civil nuclear energy ambitions, while pledging joint efforts on small modular reactors and advanced reactor development.





This cooperation arrives at a pivotal moment for India's energy security, as the nation ramps up its nuclear capacity to meet surging electricity demands amid rapid economic growth.





India currently operates 23 pressurised heavy water reactors with a total capacity of over 7,000 megawatts, with plans to triple this by 2032 through indigenous and imported technologies.





Canada, a leading global uranium producer, emerges as a vital partner, leveraging its vast reserves in Saskatchewan and advanced nuclear expertise.





The deal not only secures fuel for India's reactors but also fosters technology transfer, potentially aiding New Delhi's pursuit of next-generation nuclear solutions.





Pakistan's critique echoes longstanding tensions, particularly its exclusion from similar nuclear pacts enjoyed by India, such as the landmark 2008 US-India civil nuclear agreement.





Islamabad has repeatedly accused Western powers of double standards, arguing that India's NPT non-signatory status should bar it from nuclear commerce. Jaiswal's retort highlights the international community's trust in India, evidenced by its voluntary moratorium on nuclear testing since 1998 and robust export control regimes.





India adheres to guidelines from the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), and Wassenaar Arrangement, bolstering its credentials.





Pakistan's proliferation record, infamously linked to disgraced scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan's illicit network, continues to cast a shadow over its credibility.





Khan confessed in 2004 to supplying nuclear secrets to Iran, Libya, and North Korea, a scandal that prompted UN sanctions.





India's MEA response thus reframes the narrative, positioning Pakistan's intervention as hypocritical interference in sovereign bilateral affairs.





The spat unfolds against a backdrop of strained India-Pakistan ties, exacerbated by recent border skirmishes and mutual accusations of terrorism sponsorship.





Canada's overtures to India also signal a thaw in relations strained by past diplomatic rows, including the 2018 arrest of Canadian diplomat Andrew Tredinnick on spying charges—later resolved. Mark Carney's visit underscores Ottawa's strategic pivot towards the Indo-Pacific, aligning with India's role in countering Chinese influence.





For India, the agreement advances its Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative in nuclear technology, reducing dependence on Russian fuel supplies that dominate current imports.





Meanwhile, Pakistan persists in seeking its own nuclear deals, recently approaching Russia for power plant construction despite US reservations.





As global nuclear commerce evolves, India's deepening ties with Canada affirm its rising stature as a responsible nuclear power.





The MEA's sharp rebuttal serves as a reminder that Pakistan's rhetoric will not derail New Delhi's strategic partnerships.





ANI







