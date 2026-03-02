



In the bustling aerospace hub of Bangalore, a young start-up named Aule Space is pushing the boundaries of satellite technology with its ambitious "Jetpack Satellites".





These compact, propulsion-enabled spacecraft are designed to rendezvous with ageing satellites in low Earth orbit, docking seamlessly to extend their operational lifespan by years.





Founded in 2023 by a team of IIT alumni and former ISRO engineers, Aule Space draws on India's growing prowess in space manufacturing to address a pressing global challenge.





Satellites, much like human-made celestial bodies, eventually succumb to orbital decay. Fuel depletion, component wear, and atmospheric drag cause many to lose altitude prematurely, leading to expensive replacements.





Aule's Jetpack Satellites offer a clever solution: they act as modular boosters, attaching via standardised docking interfaces to provide fresh propulsion and attitude control. This in-orbit servicing could slash costs for satellite operators by up to 40 per cent, according to preliminary industry estimates.





The core innovation lies in the jetpack's propulsion system, which employs electric thrusters powered by high-efficiency solar arrays. These Hall-effect thrusters deliver precise, low-thrust manoeuvres ideal for orbit raising and station-keeping.





Unlike traditional chemical rockets, they sip propellant sparingly, enabling missions lasting five to ten years. Aule has prototyped a 50-kilogram unit capable of generating 1 Newton of thrust, sufficient to rejuvenate geostationary communication satellites weighing several tonnes.





Docking remains the trickiest part. Aule's design incorporates machine vision, LiDAR, and AI-driven autonomy to approach and latch onto target satellites without human intervention. Drawing inspiration from NASA's OSIRIS-REx and ESA's e.Deorbit missions, the system uses magnetic and mechanical clamps compliant with emerging international standards like the Active Debris Removal interface. Early ground tests at Aule's 1,000-square-metre facility in Bangalore's Electronic City have demonstrated 99 per cent docking success in simulated microgravity.





India's space sector provides fertile ground for such ventures. With ISRO's successful Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan programmes, the nation boasts world-class launch infrastructure via the PSLV and GSLV rockets. Aule Space plans to hitch its first jetpack prototypes as secondary payloads on an ISRO mission by 2028, targeting retired Indian Remote Sensing satellites for demonstration. This aligns with the government's Space Policy 2023, which encourages private sector involvement in orbital services.





Globally, the market for satellite life extension is exploding. Over 10,000 satellites orbit Earth today, with thousands more from Starlink and OneWeb constellations nearing end-of-life. Companies like Northrop Grumman’s MEV (Mission Extension Vehicles) have already docked with operational satellites, proving the concept. Aule differentiates itself with smaller, cheaper jetpacks tailored for small satellites —under $5 million per unit—making lifespan extension accessible to emerging space economies in Asia and Africa.





Radiation hardening ensures electronics survive the Van Allen belts, while collision avoidance demands real-time tracking via India's NavIC system. Regulatory hurdles include securing International Telecommunication Union slots and complying with UN debris mitigation guidelines. Aule mitigates these through partnerships with Antrix Corporation, ISRO's commercial arm, and international collaborators like the UK Space Agency.





The venture promises a boon for Bangalore's ecosystem. Aule employs 45 engineers, many from HAL and DRDO backgrounds, fostering indigenous IP in propulsion tech. Scaling production could create 500 jobs by 2030, injecting ₹200 crore into the local supply chain for composites, avionics, and batteries. Investors, including Bangalore Angels and SIDBI, have committed ₹15 crore in seed funding, eyeing a $2 billion addressable market.





Sustainability drives the mission. Decommissioned satellites often become space junk, heightening Kessler Syndrome risks. Jetpack Satellites not only prolong utility but can deorbit defunct craft safely at mission end, burning up in the atmosphere. This resonates with India's advocacy for space traffic management at UN forums, positioning Aule as a responsible innovator.





Looking ahead, Aule envisions a fleet of 50 jetpacks by 2032, servicing mega-constellations and even lunar gateways. Integration with reusable launchers like Skyroot's Vikram will further cut costs. As CEO Rahul Sharma notes, "We're not just extending satellite lives; we're building a circular space economy." For Bangalore, long synonymous with IT, this marks a leap into orbital stewardship.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







