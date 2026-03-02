



In a significant milestone for India's self-reliant defence manufacturing, the Authority of Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) for the Carrier Command Post Tracked (CCPT) vehicle was officially transferred on Friday at Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK). This event marks a crucial step in bolstering the Indian Army's artillery capabilities through home-grown technology.





The CCPT vehicle has been meticulously designed by the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It functions as a specialised command vehicle, enabling precise and effective deployment of self-propelled artillery guns in dynamic battlefield scenarios.





Constructed on the extended chassis of the proven BMP-2 infantry combat vehicle, the CCPT delivers mobility comparable to self-propelled guns on tracked platforms. This design ensures seamless integration with existing artillery units, meeting the Indian Army's stringent operational requirements for speed and terrain adaptability.





The formal transfer ceremony took place between CVRDE and the Controllerate of Quality Assurance (Infantry Combat Vehicles) [CQA (ICV)], the nodal agency under the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) for the CCPT program. Production partners Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bangalore, were key participants, alongside representatives from the Indian Army's Directorate of Artillery.





This achievement clears the path for the production and delivery of 41 CCPT vehicles by March 2026. These vehicles will be deployed in forward areas alongside the K9-VAJRA self-propelled guns, enhancing artillery regiments' responsiveness and fire coordination in high-threat environments.





At the heart of the CCPT lies the i3CAT system—Integrated Command Control and Communication System for Artillery Tracked. This advanced integration positions the CCPT as India's first highly mobile tracked command post tailored for artillery operations, capable of functioning at both regimental and battery levels.





The vehicle's tactical prowess includes coordinating technical fire control, tactical fire direction, and seamless communication across units. It supports real-time data fusion, enabling commanders to orchestrate artillery fire plans with unprecedented precision and mobility.





Designed to accommodate a crew of nine—comprising a driver, a gunner, and seven operators—the CCPT optimises human-machine interface for sustained operations. Its spacious configuration allows for efficient workstation layouts, ensuring crew endurance during prolonged missions.





Jointly manufactured by OFMK and BEL, the CCPT exemplifies a robust public-private partnership within India's defence ecosystem. OFMK handles core vehicle production, while BEL contributes electronic systems and integration expertise, streamlining supply chains and reducing import dependence.





The program reflects a synergistic effort involving DRDO's research innovation, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) like OFMK and BEL for manufacturing, and DGQA's rigorous quality oversight. This triad ensures compliance with military-grade standards, from design validation to field readiness.





By indigenising the CCPT, India addresses critical gaps in mobile command infrastructure for its artillery modernisation drive. Previously reliant on less agile alternatives, artillery units now gain a platform that matches the K9 VAJRA's 155mm/52 calibre guns in terms of cross-country performance and survivability.





Deployment alongside K9-VAJRA in forward areas will fortify India's border defences, particularly along the Line of Control and Line of Actual Control. The CCPT's tracked mobility ensures it can keep pace with armoured columns, facilitating rapid repositioning during offensive or defensive manoeuvres.





The i3CAT system's networked architecture supports beyond-line-of-sight communications, integrating with broader battle management systems. This enables artillery batteries to receive target data from drones, satellites, or forward observers, executing missions with minimised response times.





Crew ergonomics have been prioritised, with provisions for extended operations including life support systems, power redundancy, and modular upgrades. The vehicle's NBC (Nuclear, Biological, Chemical) protection aligns with modern warfare threats, safeguarding personnel in contested environments.





This transfer not only accelerates production timelines but also validates the AHSP process, a cornerstone of India's quality assurance framework for sensitive defence equipment. It instils confidence in the supply chain, paving the way for bulk inductions without compromising reliability.





Looking ahead, the CCPT program aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, promoting indigenous content above 90% in key subsystems. Future variants could incorporate AI-driven fire planning or enhanced sensor fusion, further elevating India's artillery dominance.





The successful AHSP handover reinforces stakeholder commitment, from DRDO's prototyping to DGQA's certification. It signals to global partners India's maturing defence industrial base, capable of delivering theatre-proven systems at scale.





As deliveries commence, the Indian Army's artillery modernisation gains momentum, with the CCPT set to redefine command efficiency. This development underscores India's strategic pivot towards self-reliance, ensuring operational superiority in an era of evolving threats.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







