



Following a high-level diplomatic exchange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to de-escalation and the restoration of peace in West Asia.





During a telephone conversation with United States President Donald Trump, both leaders shared their perspectives on the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the region. The Prime Minister emphasised the necessity of immediate stability to prevent further conflict.





A central theme of the discussion was the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz. Prime Minister Modi underlined that keeping this maritime corridor open, secure, and accessible is vital for global economic well-being and international peace.





Both the Indian and American leadership agreed to maintain close contact to coordinate future efforts aimed at cooling regional tensions.





In a parallel diplomatic move, the Prime Minister reached out to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss the broader implications of the crisis. Their conversation focused specifically on how the ongoing volatility is impacting global energy security and trade. Both leaders stressed the urgency of protecting shipping lanes to ensure the steady flow of goods and fuel.





This outreach to Colombo aligns with India's "Neighbourhood First" policy and the "MAHASAGAR" vision, which prioritises security and growth for all in the Indian Ocean region.





The Prime Minister assured President Dissanayake that India remains dedicated to working alongside Sri Lanka to navigate these shared geopolitical challenges.





On the ministerial level, India's External Affairs Minister held talks with the Iranian Ambassador to India. The Minister expressed gratitude for Tehran’s assistance in ensuring the safety of Indian nationals currently in the region.





This coordination is part of a broader effort by the Ministry of External Affairs to monitor the safety and security of the Indian community as its top priority.





The Indian government's emergency response remains in full effect, with a dedicated control room operating around the clock. Diplomatic missions throughout the Gulf and West Asia are providing real-time support and coordinating with local authorities to facilitate the safe passage of citizens. These efforts have become increasingly complex as the situation on the ground evolves.





Repatriation efforts have reached a massive scale since late February. To date, approximately 426,000 passengers have returned to India via 2,149 flights. While major carriers like Qatar Airways are assisting with non-scheduled services from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, significant hurdles remain.





Airspace restrictions in Kuwait and Bahrain have forced the government to arrange special flights to evacuate stranded citizens.





The Ministry of External Affairs continues to manage the logistics of these returns, focusing heavily on those stranded in high-risk zones such as Iran and Israel. The government has stated it will continue to provide all necessary resources to ensure that every Indian citizen seeking to return home can do so safely despite the tightening regional restrictions.





ANI







