



The escalating tensions between the United States and Iran have placed the international community on edge, raising significant concerns regarding regional stability and the potential for a full-scale military confrontation.





In a recent discussion on NDTV, Professor Robert Pape articulated that the current geopolitical climate necessitates the involvement of neutral third parties to navigate the complex web of hostilities.





He posits that while the rhetoric between Washington and Tehran remains fiery, diplomatic channels are being maintained through the quiet but persistent efforts of strategic middle powers.





Professor Robert A. Pape is a prominent University of Chicago political scientist and national security expert known for studying suicide terrorism, air power, and political violence. As a seasoned advisor who has engaged with White House officials between 2001 and 2024, he founded the Chicago Project on Security and Threats (CPOST) to analyse security risks.





India has emerged as a particularly vital actor in this diplomatic landscape, leveraging its historical ties with Iran and its strengthening strategic partnership with the United States.





According to Professor Pape, New Delhi’s approach is characterised by a pragmatic desire to maintain regional balance, as any protracted conflict in the Middle East would have devastating consequences for India’s economic interests. By positioning itself as a reliable intermediary, India provides a unique bridge for communication that few other global powers can offer.





The Sultanate of Oman is also highlighted as a critical player, working in tandem with India to facilitate back-channel negotiations. Oman has a long-standing reputation as the "Switzerland of the Middle East," often serving as a neutral ground where opposing factions can engage without the glare of public scrutiny.





Together, India and Oman form a diplomatic corridor that seeks to de-escalate flashpoints before they reach a point of no return, focusing on transparency and the reduction of miscalculations.





Economic security remains the primary driver for India's proactive involvement in the Persian Gulf. As one of the world's largest consumers of energy, India is heavily dependent on the uninterrupted flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.





The deployment of Indian naval warships to escort merchant tankers is a clear signal of New Delhi’s resolve to protect its maritime interests. This "Operation Sankalp" not only secures Indian vessels but also contributes to the broader goal of maintaining global energy security during a period of extreme volatility.





Professor Pape suggests that the presence of the Indian Navy in the Gulf serves a dual purpose: it acts as a deterrent against non-state actors and provides a stabilising influence that discourages sudden escalations by regional state players.





This maritime presence is a physical manifestation of India’s stakes in the conflict, ensuring that it is not merely a bystander but an active stakeholder in the preservation of peace. The strategic autonomy exercised by New Delhi allows it to engage with both sides of the conflict without appearing partisan.





Ultimately, the role of intermediaries like India is to create "off-ramps" for both the United States and Iran, allowing them to retreat from the brink of war without losing face.





Professor Pape emphasises that the quiet diplomacy currently underway is essential for preventing a misstep that could lead to a catastrophic regional war. As the crisis evolves, the ability of India and its partners to manage these tensions will be a defining factor in the survival of the current international order and the stability of the global economy.





NDTV