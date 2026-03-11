



A Kerala-based firm, Axl Drone, has marked a notable achievement by delivering 30 indigenously developed 'Axl Peregrine' drones to the Indian Army, all manufactured within the state.





These unmanned aerial vehicles, named after the world's fastest bird, the peregrine falcon, are designed for critical military missions, highlighting Kerala's emerging strength in defence technology.





The handover occurred at the company's Research and Development facility in KINFRA Park, Kalamassery, near Kochi, where senior consultant Abdul Noushad and director P J Joseph presented the drones alongside their control consoles to Army representatives.





The Axl Peregrine drones demonstrate impressive capabilities tailored for demanding operations. They reach a top speed of 54 km/h for rapid deployment and provide 45 minutes of flight endurance, with the ability to hover stationary for up to 50 minutes—perfect for surveillance and reconnaissance.





Fitted with advanced infrared thermal cameras, they deliver 4K resolution imagery, even in low-light conditions, supported by optical zoom up to six times for precise target identification at longer ranges.





Operators maintain full control through a reliable line-of-sight range of 10 kilometres, while the drones operate effectively in temperatures from 0 to 40 degrees Celsius across varied terrains, from high-altitude borders to tropical areas.





Weighing just 2.3 kg including the battery, they offer easy portability and quick launch for ground troops. Every element, from the airframe and batteries to the software, is produced in Kerala, embodying the spirit of self-reliance in high-tech defence manufacturing.





Axl Drone specialises in high-performance drone batteries, including the innovative Axl Everfly 35,000mAh LiPo packs available in 6S, 12S, and 16S (59.2V) configurations. These batteries support high-endurance, mission-critical operations in surveillance, agriculture, and logistics applications. The 16S variant caters to larger, high-voltage industrial-grade systems, showcasing the company's focus on robust power solutions for advanced platforms.





Founded in 2019, Axl Drone maintains a distributed ecosystem across Kerala to foster innovation. The R&D centre operates from Kalamassery Infopark, manufacturing takes place in Vadakkencherry, Palakkad, and software development occurs at U L Cyberpark in Kozhikode. This networked approach optimises production and technological advancement in drones, components, and integrated flight planning software.





Leadership drives the company's defence sector ambitions. CEO Jo Kuncheriyan, a Palakkad native with a background as an American IT entrepreneur, and managing director Robin Zacharias provide strategic vision. Their efforts align with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reducing reliance on imports and enhancing local capabilities in aerospace and security.





Looking forward, Axl Drone pursues cutting-edge research to extend battery life and develop AI-driven multi-drone swarm capabilities. Director P J Joseph has revealed plans for controlling four drones simultaneously from a single laptop, potentially transforming Army multi-UAV operations. Senior consultant Abdul Noushad noted preparations for upcoming projects with upgraded features to meet evolving military demands.





The firm's DGCA-certified drones and components, including models like Axld 30, Axld 30L, and Axld 30XL, extend beyond military use to civilian sectors.





Offerings such as Cube-compatible carrier boards, DIY drone kits, and 6S 12,000mAh batteries further demonstrate a comprehensive ecosystem for multirotor, fixed-wing, VTOLs, and rovers.





This positions Axl Drone as a key player in India's indigenous drone industry.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







