



Bangladesh's government, under the leadership of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman, has formally requested an additional 50,000 metric tons of diesel from India to shore up its critically low fuel reserves.





This plea aims to avert shortages over the next four months, from March to June 2026. The request was conveyed directly by Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury to Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma during a meeting on 9 March.





The country faces acute pressure on its energy supplies, as it depends almost entirely on imports for fuel oil, natural gas, and coal to meet power generation and industrial needs. Global supply chains have been severely disrupted by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, particularly tensions involving Iran, which have driven up prices and constrained availability. Bangladesh's petroleum imports have become increasingly vulnerable to these international shocks.





In response to the immediate crisis, Bangladesh has already secured diesel shipments from sources including India's Numaligarh Refinery and through the dedicated India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline.





Government sources confirm that an initial consignment of 5,000 tons arrived on 10 March, providing a short-term relief valve. India has responded positively to the broader request and is reviewing it in line with existing bilateral agreements, underscoring New Delhi's commitment to supporting its neighbour under the new BNP-led regime.





Muhammad Rezanur Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), emphasised the framework of the India-Bangladesh diesel supply pact. Under this annual agreement, India supplies 180,000 tons of diesel via the pipeline. He noted that the 5,000-ton shipment forms part of this quota, with plans to import at least 90,000 tons within the next six months. Rahman expressed optimism that the full six-month allocation could be met within two months, accelerating deliveries to stabilise stocks.





This development follows heightened scrutiny of Bangladesh's fuel distribution network. On Sunday, the Energy Ministry launched inspection drives across the country to assess stock levels and curb malpractices. Reports had emerged of unscrupulous traders hoarding fuel to engineer artificial shortages amid rising demand.





The ministry highlighted irregularities at petrol pumps, including sales exceeding government-mandated limits based on vehicle categories, illegal stockpiling for profiteering, open-market diversions, and smuggling. To enforce compliance, mobile court operations were activated, with executive magistrates targeting violations in key areas like Dhaka.





In the capital, operations at City Filling Station in Tejgaon revealed it had run dry since the previous day, with activities paused until fresh supplies arrive. Nearby, Clean Fuel in Tejgaon was found operating within regulations. These drives signal a robust government push to restore public confidence and prevent panic buying.





The fuel crunch exacerbates Bangladesh's economic woes following the political transition to the BNP regime. The India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, operational since 2018, has been a cornerstone of energy security, transporting refined products directly from Siliguri to Parbatipur. Yet, global events have tested its capacity, prompting this emergency appeal.





India's willingness to accommodate the request reflects deepening strategic ties, especially as Dhaka navigates post-Yunus era challenges. New Delhi has historically prioritised stable fuel flows to Bangladesh, viewing it as vital for regional stability in South Asia. Officials indicate that approvals will align with the annual quota while exploring flexible mechanisms for extras.





Broader context reveals Bangladesh's heavy reliance on imported energy, with domestic production limited to modest natural gas fields. The Middle East conflict has spiked shipping costs and insurance premiums, compounding issues like Red Sea disruptions. This has led to longer lead times for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuel oil cargoes.





Domestically, power outages and transport disruptions loom if reserves dip further, threatening industries from textiles—Bangladesh's export backbone—to agriculture. The government's rationing measures, including vehicle-specific fuel caps, aim to stretch supplies, but enforcement remains patchy amid black-market temptations.





The BNP administration's proactive diplomacy with India also carries geopolitical weight. Tarique Rahman's leadership has pivoted towards closer ties with New Delhi, contrasting with previous regimes' occasional China-leaning postures. This diesel request could pave the way for expanded energy pacts, including potential LNG swaps or joint refinery ventures.





As consignments flow in, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation monitors pipeline throughput closely. Rahman reiterated that acceleration of imports hinges on Indian refinery output and logistics smoothness. Any delays could reignite queues, as seen in recent weeks when West Asia tensions first sparked fears of scarcity.





India's Numaligarh Refinery, operated by Oil India Limited, plays a pivotal role, producing high-quality diesel suited to Bangladesh's needs. The extra 50,000 tons, if approved, would supplement the pipeline quota without breaching core agreements, demonstrating bilateral pragmatism.





In parallel, Dhaka's crackdown on hoarding extends nationwide, with energy officials vowing penalties for offenders. This multi-pronged strategy—diplomatic outreach, import ramps, and domestic controls—seeks to bridge the shortfall until global markets stabilise.





Looking ahead, Bangladesh eyes diversification, including spot LNG tenders and renewable pushes, but short-term survival rests on neighbours like India. The episode underscores South Asia's interconnected energy vulnerabilities amid volatile geopolitics.





