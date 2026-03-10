



SMPP Limited, a prominent Indian manufacturer specialising in advanced ballistic protection systems, has secured an additional order for 10,000 bullet-proof jackets. This development underscores the company's growing prominence in India's defence sector.





The firm remains on track to fulfil its existing commitment for 40,000 bullet-proof jackets destined for India's paramilitary forces. These include key organisations such as the Border Security Force, the Central Industrial Security Force, and the Sashastra Seema Bal.





This timely execution highlights SMPP's operational efficiency and reliability in meeting stringent defence deadlines. The jackets are designed to provide critical protection in high-risk environments along India's borders and vital installations.





In parallel, SMPP continues to supply its most advanced bullet-proof jackets to the Central Reserve Police Force and the Indian Army. These cutting-edge models offer superior defence against armour-piercing bullets, representing a leap forward in personal soldier safety.





The technology embedded in these jackets incorporates multi-layered ballistic fabrics and innovative inserts capable of neutralising high-velocity threats. Such advancements align with India's push towards indigenous manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





SMPP's expertise extends beyond personal armour to protection systems for weapon platforms across land, air, and sea domains. This versatility positions the company as a vital player in modernising India's armed forces.





The additional 10,000-jacket order brings SMPP's recent commitments to 50,000 units, signalling robust demand from security agencies. Industry observers note this as evidence of the firm's proven track record in quality and delivery.





Paramilitary forces, often at the forefront of counter-insurgency and border operations, stand to benefit immensely from these enhanced protections. The jackets' lightweight design ensures mobility without compromising on vital defence capabilities.





For the Indian Army and CRPF, the armour-piercing resistant variants mark a significant upgrade over legacy equipment. Testing has validated their performance against 7.62mm and higher calibre threats, as per military standards.





SMPP's rapid scaling of production capacities has been pivotal to these successes. Investments in state-of-the-art facilities in India have reduced import dependencies and bolstered supply chain resilience.





This series of orders reflects broader trends in India's defence procurement landscape. With escalating geopolitical tensions, there is heightened emphasis on equipping troops with home-grown, battle-ready gear.





Financially, these contracts are poised to strengthen SMPP's order book and revenue streams. Analysts anticipate positive ripple effects on the company's stock performance and future tender participations.





The paramilitary deliveries, expected on schedule, will enhance operational readiness for forces guarding India's extensive frontiers. This includes sensitive areas along the Line of Control and international borders.





SMPP's commitment to on-time execution mitigates risks associated with delays that have plagued past defence contracts. Such reliability fosters greater trust among procurement authorities.





SMPP is well-placed to bid for larger contracts in ballistic protection and beyond. Its portfolio aligns seamlessly with the Defence Research and Development Organisation's indigenisation goals. These developments reinforce India's strides towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. SMPP's contributions exemplify how private sector innovation is reshaping national security infrastructure.





