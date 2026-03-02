



China's reticence amid the escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict has puzzled observers, yet it reveals a calculated strategy rooted in energy security and geopolitical pragmatism.





As Tehran faces unprecedented strikes on its nuclear sites, missile facilities, and command centres in cities like Tehran, Isfahan, and Qom, Beijing has issued measured condemnations and ceasefire appeals—but refrained from bolder actions that might jeopardise its vital oil lifelines.





The catalyst came before dawn on 28 February, when the United States and Israel unleashed "Operation Epic Fury" and "Roaring Lion." President Donald Trump described the US-led assault as a necessary riposte to stalled nuclear talks and rising tensions. Israeli forces targeted Iran's ballistic missile arsenal and leadership echelons, aiming to cripple Tehran's retaliatory capacity.





Iran hit back with a barrage of ballistic missiles striking Israeli soil and US bases across the Gulf—in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan. Explosions rocked Dubai, prompting airspace shutdowns and widespread travel chaos. This spiral of retaliation has thrust China's deep ties with Iran into sharp relief, exposing vulnerabilities in Beijing's energy-dependent economy.





China devours over 80 per cent of Iran's oil exports, equating to about 1.38 million barrels daily in 2025—or roughly 13 to 14 per cent of its seaborne crude imports. While substantial, this reliance is not absolute; Russia and Saudi Arabia remain Beijing's top suppliers. In response to the crisis, Chinese refiners have discreetly scaled back Iranian volumes, pivoting to cheaper Russian crude to stabilise supplies.





Balakrishnan, co-founder of Avellon Intelligence, deems Iran's counter-strikes a "historic strategic blunder." He contends that Tehran is not just clashing with a militarily superior bloc but undermining its own centrality in China's West Asian energy and geopolitical framework. Iran forms the cornerstone of a 25-year pact with Beijing, encompassing energy deals, infrastructure projects, and Belt and Road transport corridors.





These arrangements deliver discounted Iranian crude via shadowy trading routes, evading Western sanctions and bolstering China's supply buffer. Yet Balakrishnan warns that Iran's attacks on US assets hosted by Gulf Arab states have misfired. By striking Arab territory, Tehran has estranged would-be neutrals, hastening their alignment with the US-Israel axis and constricting its diplomatic manoeuvrability.





This realignment complicates China's delicate balancing act in the region, where it courts Gulf monarchies for investments while nurturing Iran as a sanctions-busting oil source. The true peril for Beijing lies in the Strait of Hormuz, through which 44 per cent of its Middle Eastern oil imports flow. A blockade or major disruption here would eclipse Iran's direct contributions, sending shockwaves through global markets.





Balakrishnan forecasts oil prices could vault to 100-130 dollars per barrel in such a scenario, hammering China's industrial heartland and growth ambitions at a time of economic fragility. The China-Iran dynamic is profoundly lopsided: Tehran depends far more on Beijing, which soaks up the bulk of its crude exports. This asymmetry affords China quiet leverage to urge restraint without overt intervention.





A battered, isolated Iran might lean even harder on Chinese funding, technology, and diplomatic shielding—potentially deepening Beijing's influence. However, this advantage evaporates if the conflict ignites a broader regional inferno, choking shipping routes and convulsing oil markets. For now, China condemns the aggression, diversifies its import basket across Iran, Russia, and the Gulf, and observes as its partner probes the boundaries of its strategic worth.





Beijing's silence, then, is no sign of indifference but a masterclass in restraint. It prioritises unhindered energy flows over ideological solidarity, hedging bets to preserve long-term gains amid chaos. As the crisis unfolds, China's watchful posture underscores a broader truth: in the high-stakes game of West Asian power plays, economic imperatives trump rhetorical flourishes.





