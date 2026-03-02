



On 1 March 2026, violent protests erupted outside the United States Consulate General in Karachi, Pakistan, triggered by the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes two days earlier.





Supporters of Khamenei, many from the country's significant Shia community, gathered near the consulate on Mai Kolachi Road, voicing fury over the killing of a revered religious figure. What began as a demonstration swiftly turned chaotic, with protesters hurling stones, smashing windows, and attempting to breach the outer perimeter, prompting a robust security response.





Reports indicate that at least twelve Pakistani citizens lost their lives, with hospital records from Civil Hospital Karachi confirming fatal bullet wounds rather than injuries from tear gas or batons. The Edhi rescue service transported the victims, underscoring the gravity of the clash that also left over thirty injured.





Accounts vary on the death toll, ranging from nine to twelve, but consensus points to gunfire from US Marine Security Guards stationed within the consulate as the decisive factor in dispersing the crowd.





Pakistan's official reaction has drawn sharp criticism for its apparent reluctance to confront the allegations head-on. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi addressed the media, focusing primarily on crowd control measures without explicitly acknowledging the use of lethal force by foreign personnel.





Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah labelled the deaths "extremely regrettable" and called for an investigation, yet provincial authorities possess no jurisdiction over diplomatically protected US guards.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a statement condemning Khamenei's assassination—the spark for nationwide unrest—while expressing concern over damage to consulate property, but stopped short of demanding accountability for the fatalities.





Notably absent was any formal protest from Pakistan's Foreign Office, with no summoning of the US ambassador or diplomatic demarche lodged. This silence echoes the 2011 Raymond Davis incident in Lahore, where a US contractor killed two Pakistanis and was released under diplomatic immunity.





The Vienna Convention on Consular Relations obliges host nations like Pakistan to safeguard diplomatic missions, yet it does not grant blanket authorisation for lethal force against local citizens.





Critics argue that Pakistan's prioritisation of optics over justice exposes vulnerabilities in its sovereignty, especially with 37 million Shia citizens viewing Khamenei's death not just as geopolitics but as an assault on religious authority. Protests proliferated across cities like Lahore and Islamabad, leading to Section 144 impositions and heavy deployments to shield diplomatic sites.





In the aftermath, the US shuttered its diplomatic facilities nationwide, issuing alerts for Americans to avoid gatherings, while Pakistani roads near the consulate were sealed and traffic rerouted. Brief.pk and other outlets contend that this episode reveals deeper fissures: a state more attuned to managing narratives than upholding citizen rights amid foreign influence.





As funerals proceed in Karachi, the lack of robust diplomatic pushback continues to stoke questions about whose interests Islamabad truly safeguards. The incident risks inflaming sectarian tensions in a nation already grappling with anti-US sentiment and regional volatility.





