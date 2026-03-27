



The Ministry of Defence has unveiled a pivotal draft framework aimed at fortifying combat drones against vulnerabilities, marking a crucial step in reshaping modern warfare tactics. Drones are revolutionising battlefield dynamics, and India's armed forces are ramping up their deployment across expansive frontiers, from the rugged high Himalayas to contested borders, reported Dhruv Yadav of TOI.





Initiated in September 2024, the document addresses gaps in domestic capabilities for drone component design, development, manufacturing, and testing. Consultations highlighted that these areas require time to mature, prompting urgent measures to indigenise supply chains fully and implement rigorous verification protocols.





Focus lies on securing "low, slow, and small" drones—encompassing nano, micro, and small variants like quadcopters and Hexacopters. These are projected to dominate 95 per cent of aerial vehicles in future battlespaces, underscoring their ubiquity and the imperative for ironclad security.





GPS Anti-Jamming Protocols





Aspect Description Technical Implementation Indian Context/Relevance Threat Type GPS Jamming: Overwhelms receiver with high-power noise signals. Spoofing: Fake signals mimic authentic GPS to mislead navigation. Jamming disrupts signal-to-noise ratio; spoofing exploits civil GPS's lack of authentication. High-altitude borders (LAC with China) prone to electronic warfare; small drones vulnerable due to low-power receivers. Detection Methods Signal anomaly monitoring (e.g., sudden C/N0 drop). Direction-of-arrival analysis. Use inertial measurement units (IMUs) for cross-verification; machine learning classifiers detect spoof patterns. DRDO's INSAT-based augmentation; integration with GAGAN for dual-frequency resilience. Mitigation Strategies Controlled Reception Pattern Antennas (CRPAs). Frequency hopping. CRPAs nullify jammer direction; switch to L2/L5 bands less prone to jamming. Indigenous CRPA development by BEL; fall back to TERCOM/DSMTC for terrain matching. Return-To-Home (RTH) Autonomous safe return on signal loss. Pre-programmed waypoints via INS; dead reckoning with barometric altimeters. Mandatory in DAP 2026; tested in high-Himalaya trials for Ashni platoons. Advanced Solutions Anti-spoof authentication (e.g., Galileo OS-NMA). AI-driven anomaly prediction. Chip-scale atomic clocks for holdover; quantum sensors emerging. ISRO/DRDO collaboration on NavIC integration; reduces China dependency.





Supply Chain Verification Models





Model/Phase Key Components Verified Verification Techniques Tools/Standards Indian Implementation Component Sourcing Chips, batteries, sensors (e.g., IMUs, cameras). Bill of Materials (BoM) audit; origin tracing. Blockchain ledgers; AS9100D certification. MoD's iDEX portal; mandatory GeM procurement to exclude Chinese vendors post-2025 cancellations. Design & Development Firmware, PCBs, propulsion systems. Source code review; hardware trojan scans. SBOM (Software Bill of Materials); CVE databases. DRDO-accredited labs (e.g., DEAL Dehradun); 'secure-by-design' from RFI stage. Manufacturing Assembly lines, COTS parts integration. X-ray/SEM inspection; supply chain risk assessment. ISO 26262 for avionics; CMMC Level 3 equivalent. Indigenous fabs (e.g., Tata/Semiconductor Mission); 100% verification for Divyastra batteries. Testing & Certification End-to-end system (airframe to payload). Red-team cyber attacks; EMP hardening tests. STANAG 4671; DO-178C for software. Field trials at Pokhran; NSCS oversight for export-controlled tech. In-Service Monitoring Upgrades, maintenance logistics. Continuous telemetry analysis; zero-trust architecture. SIEM tools; quantum-resistant encryption. Lifecycle contracts with HAL/BEL; annual audits for Shaktiban Regiments. Risk Mitigation Vendor diversification; dual-sourcing. Geopolitical risk scoring; AI predictive analytics. NIST SP 800-161; India's DAP 2026 clauses. Atmanirbhar incentives; penalties for non-compliance as in 2025 Army drone scrapping.





The Indian Army leads in drone integration, having inducted diverse systems for surveillance, reconnaissance, and strike roles. Structural reforms include Ashni platoons within infantry units, alongside the establishment of Divyastra batteries and Shaktiban Regiments in artillery. The Armoured Corps plans Shaurya Squadrons per regiment, harnessing drones for battlefield superiority across all services.





The framework champions an indigenous drone ecosystem adhering to "secure-by-design" principles, pre-empting vulnerabilities and nascent threats. Security mandates span from the Request for Information (RFI) stage through procurement, into operational service, and during upgrades, embedding multi-layered checks.





Central to this is mitigating "security vulnerabilities"—flaws, weaknesses, or errors exploitable by adversaries, which could impair performance, invite cyber incursions, physical risks, data breaches, unauthorised access, or even physical damage. Proactive detection and prevention are deemed essential to neutralise adversarial impacts.





A key objective is curtailing reliance on Chinese components, fostering greater domestic industry involvement. Past incidents, such as an Indian drone straying across the Line of Control into Pakistan's Poonch sector in August 2024 due to technical failure, and the Army's cancellation of a drone order in February 2025 over Chinese parts, expose the perils of foreign dependencies.





Control hijacking—via communication link exploits or onboard malware—poses another threat, demanding fortified protocols. Data integrity within the ecosystem requires encrypted links and exhaustive malware scans to prevent leaks or manipulations.





The document posits an "ideal solution": fully indigenous design, development, and production of drones and critical components, down to chip level. This minimises vulnerabilities, enhances supply chain oversight, and aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat push in defence manufacturing.





Amid escalating border tensions and lessons from West Asia conflicts, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has amplified calls for drone self-reliance. This initiative not only fortifies operational integrity but positions India as a leader in secure unmanned systems, potentially influencing global standards.





Implementation challenges persist, including scaling chip fabrication and cybersecurity expertise. Yet, with DRDO's involvement and industry input, the framework could catalyse a fool proof ecosystem by DAP 2026 rollout.





TOI







