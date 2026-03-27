



India has accelerated the delivery schedule for the remaining units of the S-400 air defence system from Russia, enhancing its strategic capabilities amid escalating tensions in West Asia. A $5.43 billion agreement signed in 2018 covers five squadrons, with three already inducted into service, reported The Hindu.





The final two squadrons are now slated for delivery this year, marking a significant shift from earlier projections. One unit is expected as early as next month, in April, while the last will arrive by November.





This expedited timeline follows close coordination between India's Ministry of Defence and Russian counterparts. A senior official confirmed that discussions at the highest levels have prioritised timely fulfilment, overcoming prior setbacks.





Delays had stemmed from global supply chain disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, pushing earlier estimates to 2027. Recent assurances have rectified this, ensuring completion within the original contract framework.





In Indian service, the system bears the name 'Sudarshan Chakra', drawing from Lord Krishna's mythical weapon. It boasts engagement ranges up to 400 km, targeting fighter aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones effectively.





The delivery progress was a key agenda item during a bilateral meeting in Qingdao last June. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged with his Russian counterpart, Andrey Belousov, who reaffirmed commitment to the schedule.





Operational prowess was evident in Operation Sindoor, where deployed S-400 units intercepted incoming missiles and drones. This real-world validation has underscored the system's value in bolstering India's layered air defences.





Complementing these developments, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC)—chaired by Mr Singh—granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) last month. This approves procuring 288 additional S-400 missiles from Russia at ₹10,000 crore.





These missiles will sustain and amplify the system's readiness, addressing ammunition needs for sustained operations. The move aligns with India's push for robust air defence amid regional threats.





The acceleration reflects deepening India-Russia defence ties, undeterred by geopolitical headwinds. It positions India to counter diverse aerial menaces, from stealth fighters to hypersonic threats.





With three squadrons operational, integration across key sectors like the Northern and Western Commands proceeds apace. Training and infrastructure upgrades ensure seamless deployment.





Russia's adherence to timelines, post-Ukraine war challenges, signals reliable partnership. India’s diversification efforts notwithstanding, the S-400 remains a cornerstone of its missile defence architecture.





Future enhancements may include indigenous adaptations, synergising with systems like Akash and QRSAM. This layered approach fortifies national airspace against evolving threats.





The timely deliveries and missile procurement affirm India's proactive stance on defence modernisation. As West Asian volatility persists, these assets provide critical deterrence.





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