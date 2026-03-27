

Embraer, SAAB, and the Brazilian Air Force have unveiled the first Gripen-E fighter jet produced entirely in Brazil, marking a significant milestone in the nation's aerospace ambitions.

This achievement comes from Embraer's industrial facility in Gavião Peixoto, São Paulo state, where the aircraft rolled out amid celebrations attended by high-ranking officials from all three organisations.





The Gripen-E, a single-engine multi-role fighter, incorporates advanced avionics, enhanced radar capabilities, and increased weapons payload, positioning it as one of the most capable platforms in its class.





Production leverages a sophisticated Brazilian and international supply chain, with key aero-structures manufactured at SAAB's facility in São Bernardo do Campo, just outside São Paulo.





Under the current contract, another 14 aircraft will follow this same production model, ensuring a steady output to bolster the Brazilian Air Force's fleet.





This rollout represents the fruition of a 2014 deal worth over $5 billion, under which Brazil committed to purchasing 36 Gripen-E/F jets, with technology transfer enabling local manufacturing.





Embraer handles final assembly, systems integration, and testing, while SAAB provides critical components like the wings and fuselage sections, fostering deep industrial collaboration.





The Brazilian Air Force now eyes full operational capability with these jets, which promise superior air-to-air and air-to-ground performance, powered by the GE F414 engine.





Yet, this smooth progression stands in stark contrast to the protracted woes of the Indian Air Force, which has grappled with its own Gripen ambitions amid political inertia and bureaucratic strangleholds.





India's Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) competition in 2007 saw the Gripen shortlisted alongside competitors like the Rafale and Eurofighter, only for the process to drag into a quagmire of red tape.





Political shifts, including changes in government priorities, repeatedly stalled decisions, with the United Progressive Alliance dilly-dallying before the Bharatiya Janata Party opted for Rafale in 2016 under a government-to-government deal.





Bureaucratic bottlenecks plagued the Gripen path too; endless evaluations, offset obligations, and inter-ministerial squabbles inflated timelines, leaving the IAF short of squadrons.





Even as Brazil celebrated its first locally built Gripen-E in 2026, India remains bereft of any added jets, its tender process a victim of policy flip-flops and procurement paralysis.





Defence Ministry mandarins, notorious for their paper-pushing, demanded revisions to technical parameters mid-way, alienating SAAB and prolonging negotiations into oblivion.





Corruption scandals, such as those shadowing earlier deals during UPA rule, amplified scrutiny, turning every clause into a battleground and eroding trust in foreign vendors like SAAB.





The IAF, facing squadron depletion to 30 from an authorised 42, watched helplessly as indigenous TEJAS projects also faltered under similar delays, exacerbated by excessive regulation.





Political expediency trumped urgency; election cycles shifted focus from defence modernisation to populist schemes, consigning Gripen to the archives.





Bureaucratic red tape manifested in interminable Defence Acquisition Council meetings, where risk-averse officers vetoed swift approvals in favour of endless audits. Supply chain snarls, compounded by Make in India mandates, created further choke-points, mirroring Brazil's success only in irony.





Brazil's proactive stance—securing tech transfer early and streamlining approvals—enabled this unveiling, while India's layers of veto powers stifled progress.





The Comptroller and Auditor General reports have lambasted such delays, highlighting how political interference and babudom cost the IAF precious combat edge against regional threats. Pakistan's swift JF-17 inductions and China's J-20 deployments underscore the peril; India's Gripen dalliance, undone by internal frictions, left a void.





SAAB persisted with India, offering Gripen Maritime and E variants, but faced rejection amid preferences for pricier Rafales. Bureaucratic insistence on 100% offsets proved unrealistic, scuttling deals as vendors baulked at impractical localisation demands.





Political rhetoric glorified self-reliance, yet red tape hamstrung private sector involvement, unlike Brazil's public-private synergy at Embraer and SAAB. The IAF's 2025 squadron review painted a grim picture: delays in Gripen-like procurements accelerated obsolescence of MiG-21s, with no quick fixes.





Endless parliamentary committees grilled officials, but yielded only reports, not jets, perpetuating the cycle of indecision.





Brazil's Gripen-E, now Brazilian-born, boasts local content exceeding 60%, a feat India could have emulated sans the bottlenecks.





SAAB's São Bernardo plant, humming with activity, supplies not just Brazil but eyes exports, while India's potential Gripen line remains a pipe dream. Political U-turns, from open tenders to direct buys, confused vendors and eroded credibility in global defence circles.





Bureaucratic silos—DRDO pushing HAL, MoD favouring PSUs—marginalised agile players like SAAB, stifling competition. The unveiling in Gavião Peixoto spotlights Brazil's resolve: swift cabinet nods and dedicated project cells cut through noise.





India, conversely, saw Gripen bids lapse in 2018, reborn as single-engine fighter quests mired in fresh red tape. Fiscal conservatism masked deeper malaise; CAG audits revealed billions squandered on delayed projects, Gripen among casualties.





The present government’s defence procurement strategy reveals a sobering continuity with its predecessors, characterised by a "vicious cycle of indecision" that masks systemic stagnation under the guise of ambitious policy branding. Despite the high-decibel "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India) campaign, the core crisis of the Indian Air Force (IAF)—a plummeting squadron strength currently hovering at approximately 31 against a sanctioned 42—remains as unresolved as it was under previous regimes.

The much-touted 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) deal is effectively a bureaucratic reincarnation of the ill-fated 2007 MMRCA tender; as of early 2026, it remains mired in "technical evaluations" and "sovereignty" disputes over source code access.

This reflects a familiar pattern where the state trades long-term strategic readiness for short-term, "fly-away" stopgap purchases—like the 36 Rafales—that fail to build the indigenous industrial ecosystem originally promised.

Furthermore, the failure to scale the TEJAS into a credible force multiplier exposes the same lack of synergy between the military, the Ministry of Defence, and state-run production agencies that plagued previous decades.

While orders for nearly 200 TEJAS MK-1A jets have been placed, the program remains hobbled by a "perpetual prototype" syndrome: deliveries are delayed by foreign engine supply bottlenecks and recent software-linked groundings that have shaken operational confidence.

By prioritising optics and shifting goalposts—such as eyeing 6th-generation foreign consortia while the indigenous 5th-generation AMCA struggles for funding and a private-sector partner—the current administration has largely replicated the "strategic drift" of the past.

The result is a hollowed-out air force that is increasingly reliant on ageing platforms and "screwdriver technology" assembly lines, leaving India’s "Made in India" wings more aspirational than operational.





As Brazilian pilots gear up for Gripen-E training, IAF officers lament squadron shortages, blaming political short-sightedness. This Brazilian triumph urges introspection: India's defence bureaucracy, a labyrinth of checks, demands radical reform to match such efficiencies.





Yet, hope lingers; recent pushes for 114 jets under new tenders might revive Gripen, if politicians and babus relent. For now, Embraer's feat rejoices Brazil, while India's delays serve as a cautionary tale of squandered potential.





Agencies







