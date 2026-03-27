



ACS Technologies Ltd, a company established in 1995, has secured a contract worth ₹1.56 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to supply rack-integrated data centres. This deal underscores the growing demand for advanced IT infrastructure within India's defence and aerospace sectors, where ACS Technologies specialises in system integration, cybersecurity, and cutting-edge digital solutions.





In a related development in the infrastructure domain, a government report has revealed a staggering cumulative cost overrun of ₹5.66 lakh crore across numerous large-scale projects. These projects, each valued at over ₹150 crore, are monitored by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) under its monthly 'Flash Report on Central Sector Infrastructure Projects'.





The report, covering data as of February 2026, tracks 1,948 ongoing initiatives spread across 17 central ministries and departments. Their original combined cost was ₹36,32,088 crore, but revisions have pushed the total to ₹41,98,684 crore, highlighting the challenges of execution in a dynamic economic environment.





Cumulative expenditure on these projects has reached ₹19.71 lakh crore, representing about 46.95% of the revised costs. This figure suggests reasonable progress, though the scale of overruns points to persistent issues such as delays, inflationary pressures, and supply chain disruptions.





A notable aspect is the advanced stage of many projects: 740 of them, or 38%, have achieved over 80% physical progress, while 250, or 13%, have surpassed 80% financial completion. This distribution indicates a healthy mix of nearing completions and fresh starts, with physical and financial metrics often aligning closely.





The Transport and Logistics sector dominates, encompassing 1,421 projects with a revised cost of ₹22.96 lakh crore. This emphasis reflects India's strategic push towards enhanced connectivity, vital for economic growth, trade, and national integration.





Among ministries, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways leads with 1,108 projects, accounting for 56.88% of the total count and 25.05% of costs at ₹10.51 lakh crore. The Ministry of Railways follows with 245 projects worth ₹8.39 lakh crore, comprising 12.58% of projects and 20% of costs.





Other key players include the coal ministry with 128 projects at ₹2.4 lakh crore, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas with 113 projects costing ₹5.15 lakh crore, and the Ministry of Power with 101 projects at ₹5.25 lakh crore. The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs manages 55 projects worth ₹3.95 lakh crore, while the Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation oversees 49 projects at ₹2.25 lakh crore.





The remaining 149 projects, spread across ministries like Higher Education, Civil Aviation, Steel, Telecommunications, and others, total ₹3.98 lakh crore and represent 7.64% of projects and 10% of costs. This diversification signals a broad-based approach to infrastructure development.





Sector-wise, Transport and Logistics claims 73% of projects and 55% of revised costs, driven by roads, highways, railways, aviation, urban transport, shipping, and waterways. Energy follows with 220 projects at ₹10.95 lakh crore (26% of costs), focusing on oil, gas, power generation, transmission, and storage.





Communication infrastructure involves 14 projects worth ₹2.74 lakh crore (7% of costs), prioritising digital connectivity. Water and sanitation cover 71 projects at ₹2.31 lakh crore (5%), while social and commercial infrastructure, including education and healthcare, accounts for 74 projects at ₹0.79 lakh crore (2%).





Projects under 'Others', such as coal, steel, metals, and mining, total 148 initiatives worth ₹2.22 lakh crore (5%). This category highlights niche investments supporting industrial and resource sectors.





The report categorises projects into 793 mega projects (over ₹1,000 crore, originally ₹30.93 lakh crore) and 1,155 major projects (₹150 crore to ₹1,000 crore, at ₹5.39 lakh crore). Progress patterns show clustering at early (0-20%) and advanced (81-100%) stages, with financial outlays often front-loaded.





In February 2026, nine projects were commissioned, including the ₹3,785.45 crore Trivandrum-Kanyakumari railway line and the ₹1,299.02 crore PP Project at Pata in the petroleum sector. These completions mark tangible advancements in critical areas.





Additionally, 268 new projects entered monitoring under PAIMANA (Project Appraisal and Information Management System) that month. Most—258—hail from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, with others from Petroleum & Natural Gas (6), Water Resources (2), and Coal (2).





Standouts among the new additions include the ₹13,626 crore Petro Resid Fluidized Catalytic Cracking (PRFCC) Unit at Mumbai Refinery and the ambitious ₹21,030 crore Ken-Betwa Linking Development Project. These high-value entries will likely influence future overrun statistics.





Cost overruns, while substantial at ₹5.66 lakh crore cumulatively, must be viewed against the backdrop of India's infrastructure boom. Factors like land acquisition delays, regulatory hurdles, and global commodity price volatility have historically contributed to such escalations.





The MoSPI's monitoring framework, updated monthly, provides transparency and aids corrective actions. With nearly half the revised costs already spent, the focus remains on accelerating completions to realise economic multipliers from these investments.





For defence-adjacent sectors like those involving HAL, the ACS Technologies deal exemplifies how IT integration supports aerospace manufacturing. Rack-integrated data centres will enhance data processing for HAL's projects, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat push in defence tech.





As India advances its infrastructure agenda, balancing cost control with rapid execution will be crucial. Sectors like energy and water, with fewer but high-impact projects, offer lessons in efficiency for mega initiatives.





The report's silence on the exact number of overrun-affected projects leaves room for deeper analysis, but the aggregate figure underscores systemic challenges. Future editions may quantify this, aiding policy refinements.





In the context of March 2026 updates, these developments coincide with heightened scrutiny on public spending efficacy. Stakeholders, from policymakers to investors, will watch how ministries mitigate overruns while commissioning assets.





The data paints a picture of robust progress amid hurdles, with transport leading the charge and diversification ensuring resilience. India's infrastructure trajectory remains pivotal for its global standing, particularly in defence and strategic sectors.





Agencies







