



China has voiced deep concern over the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime passage for global energy and trade, amid escalating conflict in West Asia.





At a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stressed that the waterway’s stability is essential for international economic security and urged all parties to halt military operations immediately.





Guo emphasised that the Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important shipping routes in the world, carrying a significant share of oil and gas supplies.





He warned that continued hostilities risk undermining global economic growth and destabilising energy markets. Beijing’s position is that de-escalation must be prioritised to prevent the crisis from spreading further.





The spokesperson specifically called on the United States, Israel, and Iran to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could intensify the conflict. He reiterated that the immediate priority is to end hostilities and prevent regional turmoil from having wider repercussions on international trade and economic stability.





The current disruption follows the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on 28 February.





Iran retaliated by targeting Israeli and American assets in several Gulf countries, leading to instability in the Strait of Hormuz. This has already affected energy markets and raised fears of a prolonged global economic impact.





China’s appeal reflects its broader interest in safeguarding energy security and maintaining stability in a region that plays a pivotal role in international commerce. By urging restraint and dialogue, Beijing seeks to prevent further escalation and protect the shared interests of the global community.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







