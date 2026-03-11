



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued a stark warning on Wednesday against any move by Europe to revert to Russian fossil fuels in a bid to tame skyrocketing energy prices. Speaking in the European Parliament in Brussels, she described such a step as a profound strategic error that would undermine the continent's long-term security and independence.





The context of her remarks is the ongoing energy crisis gripping Europe, exacerbated by the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions that slashed imports of Russian gas and oil. Energy prices have surged to record levels, fuelling inflation and straining households and industries across the bloc.





"In the current crisis, some argue that we should abandon our long-term strategy and even go back to Russian fossil fuels," von der Leyen stated firmly. "This would be a strategic blunder." Her words underscore the EU's commitment to diversification away from Moscow-dependent supplies.





Von der Leyen highlighted the risks of renewed reliance on Russia, pointing to its history of using energy as a geopolitical weapon. Past incidents, such as the 2009 gas dispute with Ukraine that left much of Europe in the cold, serve as grim reminders of Moscow's leverage.





Instead of backtracking, the Commission is advancing a range of measures to alleviate price pressures without compromising strategic goals. These include optimising power purchase agreements (PPAs), which allow businesses and governments to lock in renewable energy supplies at predictable rates.





State aid provisions are also under consideration, enabling member states to support vulnerable sectors hit hardest by the price hikes. This could involve direct subsidies for energy-intensive industries, mirroring emergency packages deployed earlier in the crisis.





Further options encompass gas price subsidies or caps, designed to shield consumers while preserving market signals that encourage efficiency and investment in alternatives. Von der Leyen emphasised that these tools must be temporary and targeted to avoid distorting competition.





The EU's broader energy strategy pivots on accelerating the green transition. Renewables now account for over 40 per cent of the bloc's electricity generation, but scaling up wind, solar, and nuclear capacity remains critical to weaning off fossil fuels entirely.





Interconnectors between member states are another focus, enhancing the flow of electricity and gas to balance supply and demand more effectively. Projects like the Baltic Pipe, now operational, exemplify efforts to diversify gas sources from Norway, the US, and Qatar.





Von der Leyen's speech arrives amid intensifying debates within the EU. Some voices, particularly from energy-dependent nations like Germany and Hungary, have floated short-term imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a pragmatic fix. Critics, however, warn this would reward aggression and delay painful but necessary reforms.





Germany, once Europe's largest buyer of Russian gas via pipelines like Nord Stream, has pivoted dramatically since 2022. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has invested billions in LNG terminals and accelerated coal phase-out delays, yet public discontent over bills persists.





Hungary's Viktor Orbán has been more vocal in favour of resuming Russian supplies, securing long-term deals despite EU sanctions. This divergence tests the bloc's unity, with von der Leyen urging solidarity in upholding the diversification agenda.





Globally, the crisis has reshaped energy markets. US LNG exports to Europe have tripled since 2021, while Norway has ramped up output to record highs. Yet, competition from Asia for spot cargoes keeps prices volatile.





The EU aims for 45 per cent renewables in the power mix by 2030 under the REPowerEU plan, backed by €300 billion in investments. Efficiency drives, such as mandatory building renovations, could cut demand by 10-15 per cent.





Von der Leyen's resolute stance signals no retreat from the bloc's geopolitical reorientation. By rejecting Russian fuels, Europe seeks to forge energy security rooted in autonomy, innovation, and alliances with reliable partners.





Parliamentarians responded with a mix of applause and scepticism, reflecting the tightrope the Commission walks between economic relief and strategic resolve. As winter looms, the true test will be implementing these measures swiftly and equitably.





Reuters







