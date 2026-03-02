



Chinese-manufactured weaponry, often promoted as a cost-effective rival to Western systems, has suffered humiliating defeats in recent conflicts.





From India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, to the American raid on Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro, and now US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Beijing's equipment has repeatedly faltered. What was once hailed as "battle-tested innovation" has revealed deep flaws in engineering, software, and combat readiness.





In Pakistan, which sources 82 per cent of its arms from China, the Indian Air Force dismantled key defences during Operation Sindoor on 7 May 2025.





This operation responded to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 28 civilian lives. The IAF targeted nine Pakistani military bases, including Chunian, Rafiqui, Murid, and Sukkur, plus Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps, using BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and air-launched munitions. Notably, no Indian aircraft crossed the Line of Control.





The 23-minute mission highlighted India's Suppression of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD) capabilities. Pakistan's YLC-8E "anti-stealth" radar at Chunian Air Base, 70 km south of Lahore, was neutralised.





China claimed it had a 450 km detection range with enhanced sensitivity for stealth targets like Rafales and anti-jamming frequency agility. However, India's ELM-2090U Green Pine radars and Growler-style electronic warfare jammed it completely, allowing BrahMos strikes to hit undetected.





Lahore's HQ-9 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, modelled on Russia's S-300, failed to respond. Its poor integration and vulnerability to electronic warfare left it ineffective. Pakistan's retaliation with Wing Loong-II MALE UAVs, armed with AR-1 laser-guided missiles, fared no better. India's Akash-NG and MRSAM systems intercepted them easily.





A PL-15E air-to-air missile, the export version of China's PL-15 fired by Pakistan Air Force JF-17s, missed its target and was recovered intact by India. Analysis of fragments uncovered defects in the rocket motor and guidance system. These incidents exposed Chinese technology's weaknesses: overhyped stealth detection, slow software updates, and lack of real-world combat testing.





India's indigenous systems shone in contrast. BrahMos missiles evaded detection at just 10 metres altitude thanks to multi-sensor fusion. This operation shattered Beijing's propaganda and validated India's air defence superiority.





Shifting to Venezuela, Operation Absolute Resolve in January 2026 saw US Delta Force teams extract Maduro from his Caracas residence without a shot fired. Stealth MH-60M Black Hawk helicopters penetrated a network of Chinese and Russian defences, revealing Beijing's arsenal as unreliable.





Venezuela had invested over $2 billion in Chinese equipment since 2019, yet its air defences detected nothing. The JY-27A "meter-wave" anti-stealth radars, AESA arrays designed to spot F-22s or F-35s, collapsed under EA-18G Growler attacks. The Growlers' ALQ-99 pods and Next Generation Jammers overwhelmed the radars' slow frequency hopping.





HQ-9 SAMs and HQ-12 systems remained silent, unable to lock targets amid jamming. Even layered Russian S-300PMU-2 batteries failed. Over 60 per cent of Venezuela's 22 Chinese radars were offline before the raid, plagued by Beijing's limited spares, no on-site support, corrosion, power issues, and untrained operators.





Recovered HQ-9 guidance sections showed weak detection against advanced jammers and software delays in fire control. This exposed systemic maintenance shortcomings in Chinese exports.





US President Donald Trump highlighted these failures in his 2026 State of the Union address. He mocked a "major military installation protected by thousands of soldiers and guarded by Russian and Chinese military technologies," asking, "How did that go for them?" The remark, amid tensions with Iran, signalled confidence in US capabilities.





In Iran, recent US-Israeli airstrikes have further humiliated Chinese systems. Iran acquired HQ-9B SAMs in 2025 after Russian S-300s proved inadequate against Israeli F-35s. Beijing touted the HQ-9B, an S-400 equivalent, with a 260 km range and active radar homing. Yet it scored zero intercepts against F-35 stealth barrages and AGM-158C LRASM stand-off munitions.





The HQ-9B's seekers and two-stage motors buckled under Israeli ALQ-322 jammers. Radar coverage gaps allowed F-35s to approach within 50 nautical miles undetected, due to poor side-lobe suppression and rigid signal patterns. Sea-skimming Tomahawks at 30 metres exploited blind spots from fixed launch sites.





Integration woes compounded the disaster. Iran's command centres lacked NATO-style data links, delaying handoffs from Bavar-373 radars to Pantsir-S1 defences—20 seconds versus the Patriot's 6. F-35 radars detected threats first, guiding Rampage missiles to destroy six batteries pre-launch.





Wreckage analysis by US teams revealed rocket motor inconsistencies and software bugs in HQ-9B fragments. These mirrored failures in Pakistan and Venezuela, particularly JY-27A radar blindness.





China, the world's third-largest arms exporter, now grapples with a credibility crisis. Clients like Pakistan, Venezuela, and Iran have seen their investments evaporate in combat, deterring others in the Middle East. US advantages in stealth, electronic warfare, and precision munitions widen the gap.





Chinese designs emphasise export volume over rigorous testing, unlike US, Indian, Israeli or Russian systems. Flaws such as HQ-9 radar vulnerabilities make them susceptible to jamming and anti-radiation missiles. Poor multi-layer integration hampers layered defences across all cases.





Maintenance remains a chronic issue. Venezuela suffered parts shortages; Pakistan and Iran faced training deficits. Chinese tech trails in electronic warfare resilience and fifth-generation stealth countermeasures, eroding trust.





Russia's distractions in Ukraine leave China isolated. Future contracts may require upgrades, but unverified claims invite more failures. These debacles underscore the risks of betting on unproven Chinese arms.





