



The Indian Air Force has initiated a formal procurement process to replace its ageing fleet of VIP transport aircraft. By issuing a Request for Information (RFI), the IAF seeks to acquire 4-6 Long Range Business Jets (LRBJs) designed for the secure and swift transportation of military leaders and government dignitaries.





This move targets the Air Headquarters Communication Squadron at Palam Air Force Station in Delhi, which currently operates four Embraer Legacy 600 jets inducted over two decades ago.





These aircraft, named Meghdoot, Vayudoot, Nabhdoot, and Gagandoot, entered service on 21 September 2005 and have now exceeded their optimal operational lifespan.





The RFI marks the preliminary stage of acquisition, aimed at scouting potential vendors and evaluating available technologies. It invites original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and authorised vendors to submit details on suitable products, ensuring the IAF gathers comprehensive data before proceeding to a full tender.





Specifications outlined in the RFI emphasise LRBJs capable of carrying a minimum of 19 passengers in a VIP configuration. These jets must offer long-range capabilities, reliability, and advanced security features to meet the demands of high-level missions.





Unlike the specialised Boeing 777-300ER jets designated as 'Air India One' for India's top three VVIPs—the President, Vice-President, and Prime Minister—these LRBJs serve a broader cadre of senior officials. They will primarily transport the Defence Minister, Finance Minister, Home Minister, External Affairs Minister, and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





This procurement aligns with the IAF's ongoing modernisation efforts amid evolving geopolitical challenges. Reliable VIP transport ensures rapid deployment of decision-makers during crises, such as border tensions or diplomatic engagements in distant regions.





The Embraer Legacy 600 fleet has logged thousands of hours ferrying dignitaries across India and abroad, but maintenance costs have risen sharply due to their age. Phased replacement will enhance operational efficiency and incorporate cutting-edge avionics, communication systems, and defensive aids.





Potential contenders for the LRBJ contract could include global players like Gulfstream, Bombardier, or Dassault, alongside Embraer itself with newer models. Vendors must demonstrate compliance with Indian military standards, including integration with indigenous navigation and secure communication suites.





India's push for self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative may influence selections, favouring jets with local manufacturing or upgrade potential through partnerships with firms like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) or the private sector. This could involve offsets, technology transfers, and local maintenance hubs.





The RFI's issuance reflects broader IAF priorities, including fleet renewal for transport squadrons strained by multi-front threats from China and Pakistan. Enhanced VIP mobility supports strategic deterrence and command-and-control in high-altitude or maritime operations.





Procurement timelines typically span 2-3 years from RFI to induction, subject to budgetary approvals from the Ministry of Defence. The estimated cost for 4-6 LRBJs could exceed ₹5,000 crore, factoring in customisations and lifecycle support.





This upgrade comes at a pivotal moment, with recent escalations such as reported Israeli strikes on Iran underscoring the need for agile, secure airlift for India's leadership in volatile global contexts. The IAF's squadron will thus play a critical role in national security infrastructure.





Stakeholders anticipate vendor responses within weeks, paving the way for trials and evaluations. Successful integration of these LRBJs will bolster India's aerial command posture well into the 2030s.





