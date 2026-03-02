



US military personnel stationed at the American consulate in Karachi opened fire on a mob of Pakistani protesters who breached the diplomatic compound, leaving eight dead and thirty injured, according to reports from Pakistani media outlets, India Today reported this in a video report.

The incident unfolded amid escalating unrest as protesters stormed the high-security zone, overwhelming local Pakistani security forces who failed to contain the crowd or prevent the breach.

Eyewitness accounts describe a violent mob hurling petrol bombs that ignited parts of the consulate building, forcing US guards to resort to lethal force to protect American diplomats and staff inside.





Protesters, some brandishing posters of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, smashed through window panes in a bid to enter the premises, turning the consulate into a scene of chaos rarely witnessed at such a fortified site.





The clash highlights a glaring lapse by Pakistani authorities, who were unable to maintain law and order despite the consulate's status as a heavily guarded diplomatic mission.





This event marks a severe escalation in anti-American sentiment in Pakistan, potentially straining already tense bilateral relations between Islamabad and Washington. Local media have aired footage showing flames licking the consulate walls and protesters clashing with security, underscoring the intensity of the assault.





US officials have yet to issue an official statement, but sources indicate the firing was a last-resort measure after warnings failed to disperse the intruders. Pakistan's government faces mounting criticism for its inability to secure foreign missions, raising questions about internal security protocols in Sindh province.





The protest appears linked to broader regional tensions, with Khamenei posters suggesting influence from Iran-Pakistan dynamics amid ongoing Middle East conflicts. Diplomatic repercussions could follow, including demands from the US for enhanced protection or even temporary staff evacuations from Karachi.





This breach echoes past incidents, such as the 2012 Benghazi attack, but occurs in a context of Pakistan's volatile political landscape and economic woes fuelling public anger. Eyewitnesses report that the mob chanted anti-US slogans, possibly triggered by recent US policy decisions or regional flashpoints like Gaza or Afghanistan.





Pakistani police arrived post-breach but were outnumbered, prompting the US military's intervention under standard diplomatic protection protocols. The death toll stands at eight confirmed fatalities, with thirty others wounded, many from gunshot injuries, overwhelming local hospitals.





Fire services eventually doused the flames, but the consulate sustained significant damage, including scorched exteriors and broken infrastructure. International observers warn that such violence could deter foreign investment and tourism in Karachi, Pakistan's economic hub.





US-Pakistan ties, already frayed by issues like counter-terrorism cooperation and IMF bailouts, now risk further deterioration.





Protests have since spread to other cities, with crowds demanding accountability from both US forces and Pakistani leaders.





Analysts predict diplomatic demarches, potential sanctions, or heightened embassy security across South Asia in response.





The incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of diplomatic immunity in politically charged environments. As investigations unfold, both nations will scrutinise footage and witness statements to determine accountability.





For now, the Karachi consulate remains under lockdown, with US personnel on high alert amid simmering tensions.





India Today







