



Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has firmly dismissed circulating reports claiming that New Delhi intends to delay a trade agreement with the United States for several months. Speaking at the NXT Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Friday, Goyal described the reports as "absolutely baseless" and urged attendees to disregard them entirely.





He emphasised that India maintains a robust trade relationship with the United States, characterising the existing agreement as "very good" and grounded in solid foundations. Goyal reassured stakeholders that negotiations have progressed smoothly, with no disruptions anticipated.





The minister highlighted the deal's balanced nature, describing it as a "win-win" for both nations. He noted that India has successfully protected its sensitive sectors, particularly agriculture, ensuring no concessions on genetically modified products, rice, corn, maize, soya beans, dairy, or poultry.





This safeguarding of interests underscores India's strategic approach to bilateral trade, prioritising domestic farmers and producers while fostering economic ties. Goyal portrayed the agreement as "very powerful," beneficial to both economies in line with the principles of equitable trade.





Looking ahead, Goyal pointed to long-term gains for India, including access to cutting-edge American technologies. He specifically mentioned opportunities to position India as the "data centre of the world," bolstered by substantial investments following the recent successful AI Summit.





Commerce Ministry officials echoed this stance earlier, affirming that India and the United States remain actively engaged in pursuit of a mutually beneficial trade pact. They clarified that bilateral discussions face no holdups, maintaining steady momentum.





Last month, both countries announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. This framework reaffirms commitment to the broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), initiated by President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13 February 2025.





The BTA negotiations encompass expanded market access and efforts to build resilient supply chains. A joint statement hailed the Interim Agreement as a "historic milestone" in the partnership, rooted in reciprocal, balanced trade driven by mutual interests and tangible outcomes.





In a related development, the Trump administration has launched fresh investigations into alleged "unfair trade practices" by 16 major partners, including India, China, and Bangladesh. This initiative seeks to reimpose tariff pressures after a US Supreme Court ruling last month invalidated prior levies.





The move signals renewed US scrutiny on global trade imbalances, potentially influencing ongoing India-US talks. Despite this, Goyal's comments suggest confidence in navigating such challenges without derailing the agreement.





India's firm rejection of delay rumours comes amid heightened geopolitical and economic flux, reinforcing New Delhi's proactive stance in trade diplomacy. The episode highlights the ministry's efforts to counter misinformation swiftly.





As bilateral ties deepen, the agreement promises enhanced technological collaboration and investment flows. For India, this aligns with ambitions in digital infrastructure and AI leadership on the global stage.





Stakeholders will watch closely for further updates, particularly as US investigations unfold. Goyal's reassurance aims to stabilise market sentiments and investor confidence.





ANI







