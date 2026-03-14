



Hezbollah's deputy leader, Naim Qassem, has issued a stark warning of prolonged warfare against Israel, framing the ongoing clashes as an "existential battle" rather than a fleeting skirmish.





Speaking in his second televised address since hostilities erupted, Qassem declared that his fighters are fully prepared for an extended confrontation, predicting that Israeli forces would face unexpected setbacks on the battlefield.





The rhetoric comes amid intensified Israeli strikes on Lebanese infrastructure, marking a significant escalation. On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the destruction of a vital bridge spanning the Litani River, linking the towns of Zrarieh and Tayr Falsay. Israeli officials described the structure as a critical conduit exploited by Hezbollah militants to shuttle between northern and southern Lebanon, facilitating combat preparations and attacks on Israeli civilians.





This bridge strike represents the first officially acknowledged targeting of public infrastructure by the IDF since the conflict's onset, signalling a strategic shift. The military justified the action as essential to neutralise immediate threats, asserting that rocket launchers had been deployed in the vicinity, endangering both Israeli and Lebanese populations.





Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz amplified the pressure on Beirut, holding the Lebanese government accountable for Hezbollah's persistence. In a post-assessment statement, Katz cautioned that Lebanon would incur mounting costs—including widespread infrastructure damage and territorial losses—until it enforces disarmament commitments against the Iran-backed group.





Tragic consequences have already unfolded on the Lebanese side. The health ministry reported that an Israeli strike obliterated a primary healthcare centre in Burj Qalawiya, claiming the lives of 12 doctors, paramedics, and nurses who were on duty. Such incidents underscore the humanitarian toll as the fighting spills beyond military targets.





The IDF has ramped up its footprint in northern Israel while advancing deeper into southern Lebanon to forge a robust forward defence line, safeguarding communities displaced by Hezbollah rocket fire. Military statistics reveal over 1,100 strikes conducted across Lebanon, zeroing in on command centres, rocket launchers, and missile units.





Notable successes include operations north of the Litani River, which eliminated two Hezbollah commanders—one heading a rocket and missile unit implicated in assaults on Israel. These precision hits have disrupted the group's operational tempo, though Qassem's defiant posture suggests resilience.





Beyond kinetic operations, Israel has escalated psychological warfare. Fighter jets scattered leaflets over Beirut, imploring Lebanese civilians to demand Hezbollah's disarmament. The messages positioned the militia as "Iran's shield," emphasising that Lebanon's fate rests in the hands of its people, not external proxies.





The trigger for this fresh intensification traces back to Hezbollah's retaliatory barrages on Israel, mounted in response to the assassination of Iran's former supreme leader in coordinated strikes. This linkage highlights the broader regional web, intertwining Lebanon, Israel, and Iranian influence.





As the IDF fortifies its positions, analysts anticipate a protracted standoff, with Hezbollah's tunnel networks and missile stockpiles posing enduring challenges. Lebanon's fragile economy, already strained, faces further ruin from infrastructure losses, potentially fuelling domestic unrest against both Hezbollah and the government.





International observers watch closely, mindful of the 2006 Lebanon War's precedents, where similar dynamics led to a bloody stalemate resolved only by UN intervention. For now, Qassem's vow of endurance clashes with Israel's resolve to dismantle Hezbollah's capabilities, portending a gruelling campaign ahead.





ANI







