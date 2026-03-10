Illustrated image of a SCALP cruise missile integrated on the Tejas fighter jet





The HAL TEJAS MK-2 is rapidly emerging as a cornerstone of India’s future aerial strategy, representing a significant leap in the nation's quest for indigenous military excellence, according to reports in defence circles.





This medium-weight multi-role fighter is not merely an incremental update to its predecessors but a comprehensive redesign intended to provide the Indian Air Force with a potent, long-range strike platform.





By evolving the airframe to support a higher payload and integrating a more powerful GE F414-GE-INS6 engine, designers have ensured the aircraft possesses the necessary muscle to carry sophisticated, heavy-duty weaponry.





Central to this transformation is the planned integration of high-end stand-off munitions, most notably the SCALP-EG cruise missile. This weapon allows the TEJAS MK-2 to neutralise high-value, fortified targets from hundreds of kilometres away, ensuring the pilot remains well outside the reach of enemy surface-to-air missile batteries.





The inclusion of the Israeli-origin Crystal Maze missile further rounds out this capability, offering a specialised tool for the surgical destruction of critical infrastructure and radar installations with extreme precision.





Beyond its offensive strike role, the TEJAS MK-2 is being outfitted with a formidable air-to-air suite to maintain air superiority. The integration of the Astra series—ranging from the MK-1 to the extended-range MK-2 and future MK-3 variants—positions the fighter as a top-tier interceptor capable of engaging threats far beyond visual range.





For closer encounters, the British-made ASRAAM provides a high-agility solution for modern dogfighting, ensuring the aircraft is versatile across all combat envelopes.





The developmental roadmap for the fighter also includes a dedicated second phase focused on cutting-edge indigenous technology. This includes the BrahMos-NG, a streamlined version of the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile, and the Rudram anti-radiation series designed specifically for the suppression of enemy air defences.





These home-grown additions will decrease reliance on foreign hardware while providing the IAF with a custom-tailored arsenal for regional security challenges.





This modernisation of the fighter fleet is occurring against a backdrop of heightening regional tensions and a shifting global security landscape.





The government’s recent approval for five additional squadrons of the S-400 Triumf air defence system underscores a broader commitment to a multi-layered defensive shield. Recent combat simulations and real-world operations, such as Operation Sindoor, have validated the necessity of such systems in countering high-speed aerial incursions and ballistic threats.





As the TEJAS MK-2 moves toward operational reality, it serves as a symbol of India’s growing aerospace maturity. By blending proven Western and Israeli technology with a robust array of domestic innovations, the aircraft is set to become a "heavy hitter" in the medium-weight category.





It promises to offer a balanced mix of stealthy deep-strike capabilities, persistent air defence, and electronic warfare resilience, ensuring India remains well-equipped to navigate the complexities of modern, high-intensity warfare.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)








