



Spacerolls Aerospace Technologies and Vayuvya Defence have announced a landmark strategic collaboration aimed at advancing indigenous jet engine development in India, announced Spacerolls on its LinkedIn handle.





This partnership merges Spacerolls' cutting-edge innovations in compressor technology with Vayuvya's expertise in engine prototyping, marking a significant step towards self-reliance in aerospace propulsion.





At the heart of Spacerolls' contribution is its patented ABMP Axial Flow Compressor and Open Fan architecture, which boast 95 to 98 per cent efficiency, less than 15 dB noise reduction, and stall-free operation. These features promise enhanced performance for next-generation engines, potentially revolutionising fuel efficiency and environmental impact in aviation.





The global recognition of Spacerolls' technology came when the United States Patent and Trademark Office examiner cited their patent in filings related to SAFRAN, a leading French aerospace firm. This endorsement highlights the disruptive potential of Indian innovation on the international stage, positioning Spacerolls as a key player in advanced compressor design.





Meanwhile, Vayuvya Defence has made strides with its 4 kN Indigenous Micro-Jet Engine, now in active testing phases that validate thrust stability, thermal management, and overall performance.





Weighing around 20 kg, the engine features a four-stage axial compressor and dual combustion chambers compatible with Jet A1 and Jet-4 fuels, underscoring India's progress in compact propulsion systems.





This collaboration integrates Spacerolls' decade-long research in aerodynamics, blade optimisation, and high-temperature materials into Vayuvya's engine programs. Industry observers see this as a boost to efficiency, reliability, and scalability for micro turbojet engines tailored to drones, missiles, and light aircraft.





The partnership aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reducing dependence on foreign propulsion technologies amid growing demands for UAVs and advanced fighters. By strengthening the domestic supply chain, it fosters innovation within the aerospace ecosystem, from design to testing.





Experts anticipate prototypes emerging soon, with potential applications in defence and civil aviation. This union not only accelerates indigenous manufacturing but also elevates India towards the ranks of global aerospace leaders.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







