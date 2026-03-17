



India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has underscored the nation's transformation into a dynamic centre of innovation within the defence and security domain.





Speaking virtually on Monday at the inauguration of a two-day conference of defence attachés in Ahmedabad, he highlighted India's strategic investments in cutting-edge technologies.





The event, hosted at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), bore the theme ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat in the Global Defence Tech Landscape: Accelerating Innovation, Exports, and Joint Technology Partnerships’.





The conference drew diplomats and defence representatives from 24 countries, fostering discussions on self-reliance and international collaboration. Singh emphasised that India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat—self-reliant India—balances domestic capability-building with global connectivity. This approach, he noted, positions the country as a key player in the evolving defence technology ecosystem.





Central to Singh's address was India's commitment to next-generation technologies. He pointed out investments in artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, space-based assets, and advanced digital capabilities. These domains, according to the minister, are revolutionising the conception and development of defence solutions, enhancing operational effectiveness and strategic autonomy.





DRDO Director General Dr Chandira Kaushik reinforced this narrative during the event. She highlighted India's portfolio of battle-proven systems, including the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. These indigenous platforms exemplify India's growing prowess in aerospace and missile technologies, ready for export and integration into allied forces.





Yash Vardhan Patel, adviser at the Ministry of Defence, provided concrete evidence of this momentum through export figures. He revealed that India's defence exports surged to ₹30,000 crore in the financial year 2024-25. This milestone reflects a robust trajectory, driven by private sector involvement and government initiatives like the Defence India Start-Up Challenge.





The RRU conference serves as a platform for forging joint technology partnerships. With participants from diverse nations, it underscores India's diplomatic push to export not just hardware but also collaborative innovation models. Singh's remarks align with broader policy shifts, including the Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy, aimed at reducing import dependence.





India's defence innovation ecosystem has matured significantly in recent years. Public-private partnerships, bolstered by organisations like DRDO and private firms such as TATA Advanced Systems and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), have accelerated indigenous manufacturing. The TEJAS jet for instance, represents a triumph of home-grown aviation engineering, now scaling up production for the Indian Air Force and potential overseas buyers.





The BrahMos missile, a joint Indo-Russian venture now increasingly indigenised, exemplifies successful technology transfer and export potential. Its versatility across land, sea, and air platforms has attracted interest from Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern nations. Dr Kaushik's mention of such systems signals India's readiness to offer reliable, combat-tested solutions amid global security challenges.





Export growth to ₹30,000 crore marks a fourfold increase from levels five years prior, propelled by streamlined procurement processes and incentives for exporters. This surge includes drones, artillery systems, and radar technologies, catering to demands in conflict zones and border security scenarios. Patel's data points to a sustainable model, with small and medium enterprises contributing significantly.





Singh's vision extends to emerging frontiers like AI-driven autonomy and space defence. Investments in unmanned systems, such as loitering munitions and swarm drones, address modern warfare's demands for precision and minimal human risk. Space capabilities, including satellite surveillance and anti-satellite technologies, further fortify India's strategic deterrence.





The Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative has catalysed over 500 defence start-ups, many focused on niche technologies like quantum sensors and hypersonic propulsion. Government schemes provide funding, testing infrastructure, and fast-track clearances, bridging the gap between R&D and deployment. This ecosystem not only bolsters national security but also generates employment in high-tech sectors.





Internationally, the conference facilitates technology partnerships akin to those with the US under iCET (Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology) and QUAD frameworks. India's overtures to friendly nations promise co-development opportunities, enhancing interoperability while respecting self-reliance goals.





Challenges persist, including supply chain vulnerabilities and technology sanctions, yet India's pivot to domestic alternatives has yielded dividends. The defence budget's capital outlay prioritises innovation, with allocations for next-gen projects rising steadily.





Rajnath Singh's address at RRU reaffirms India's ascent as a defence tech powerhouse. By blending self-reliance with global engagement, the nation is poised to shape the future of security technologies.





Agencies







