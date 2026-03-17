



Indian refiners have grown reliant on discounted Russian crude oil since the onset of Western sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. This steady supply has helped keep India's import costs down amid volatile global energy markets. However, a recent U.S. policy shift could upend this advantage.





The United States has temporarily eased restrictions, permitting countries previously bound by sanctions to purchase Russian oil. This move aims to temper soaring global energy prices, particularly as winter demand strains supplies worldwide. It opens the door for new buyers in Asia and beyond.





Russia's seaborne crude exports remain constrained, hovering at around 3 million barrels per day in early 2026. With a fixed supply pool, the influx of additional bidders is already pushing up premiums on Urals crude, the benchmark Russian grade favoured by Indian refiners. Discounts that once reached $20 per barrel against Brent crude have narrowed to under $10.





Major Indian players like Reliance Industries and Indian Oil Corporation have snapped up over 40% of Russia's seaborne oil exports in recent months. Their large-scale refineries in Jamnagar and Paradip are optimised for processing heavier Russian grades. Yet, as competition intensifies from China, Turkey, and now potentially U.S.-allied nations, securing these volumes may become costlier.





China, already Russia's largest oil buyer, has ramped up imports via pipelines and tankers, absorbing much of the discounted flow. Turkish refiners have also increased purchases, blending Russian crude with Middle Eastern grades. The U.S. waiver could draw in Southeast Asian nations like Indonesia and even European outliers skirting sanctions.





This scramble risks reversing the windfall India enjoyed post-2022. Refiners previously benefited from shadow tanker fleets evading Western price caps, with deals struck at steep discounts. Rising premiums could add billions to India's annual oil import bill, which already tops $100 billion.





India's government has urged refiners to diversify sources, eyeing more from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. Yet Russian crude's quality suits India's refining complex, offering higher yields of diesel and petrol. Switching abruptly might disrupt operations and margins.





Geopolitically, New Delhi maintains a pragmatic stance, balancing ties with Moscow and the West. Prime Minister Modi's visits to Russia underscore this, even as India joins U.S.-led Quad initiatives. The oil waiver reflects Washington's nod to such balancing acts amid shared concerns over energy security.





Market analysts predict Urals premiums could climb another $5 per barrel by mid-2026 if demand sustains. Shadow fleet risks persist, with ageing tankers prone to accidents and insurance gaps. India might counter by negotiating long-term deals directly with Rosneft or via Rupee-Rouble trade.





For Indian refiners, the path forward involves agility. Hedging strategies, spot market vigilance, and investments in refining tech could mitigate hikes. Yet, with global oil prices hovering near $80 per barrel, tougher competition for Russian bargains spells higher fuel costs for consumers.





In the broader context, this underscores the fragility of discounted oil as a sanctions workaround. As Russia pivots eastwards, India's window for cheap imports may close, forcing a recalibration of energy strategy in an increasingly multipolar market.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







