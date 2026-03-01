



India's Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, has affirmed that the nation will actively negotiate to protect its strategic interests in Iran's Chabahar port amid escalating tensions in West Asia.





Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit on 28 February 2026, Singh underscored the port's vital role in ensuring connectivity to Central Asia and Afghanistan, even as geopolitical conflicts intensify across the region.





Singh described India as existing in an "oasis" relative to the global turmoil, particularly the rapid developments involving Iran and Israel. He noted that events are unfolding at a brisk pace, yet India remains somewhat insulated from the direct fallout.





Nevertheless, the country's substantial stakes in the Middle East—encompassing energy security and a vast diaspora—demand continued diplomatic engagement and robust partnerships.





To safeguard Chabahar, India intends to deftly negotiate its position. This approach aligns with New Delhi's broader foreign policy of strategic autonomy, enabling it to "strike, align, and engage" with diverse partners simultaneously. Singh highlighted recent multilateral forums where even rival nations have participated together, exemplifying this flexibility.





On the defence front, Singh drew key lessons from Operation Sindoor, a recent conflict that highlighted the primacy of air power, stand-off weapons, and unmanned systems. These insights are shaping India's military modernisation efforts, with the government boosting the defence budget by 24 per cent for FY27.





Additionally, defence contracts worth a record ₹2.9 lakh crore have been inked, offering long-term stability to the domestic industry.





Addressing concerns over potential constraints from US-India deals, Singh dismissed notions that they would erode strategic autonomy. India will persist in sourcing defence equipment from Russia, which still supplies over a third of its imports despite a reduced market share. This multi-vendor strategy extends to France and the United States, balancing imports with a strong push for indigenisation.





A key focus is expanding the Rafale fleet under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program, with plans for increased domestic manufacturing and higher local content.





The indigenous fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) remains the cornerstone of future air power. Decisions on rival foreign bids are pending, but the emphasis is clear: 75 per cent of defence spending must stay within India.





Singh also stressed deeper collaboration with Israel in specialised domains like air defence systems. This includes expanded joint ventures and co-production deals, bolstering India's capabilities in niche technologies. Overall, these measures reflect a comprehensive strategy to modernise forces while prioritising self-reliance amid volatile regional dynamics.





Agencies







