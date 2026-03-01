



US President Donald Trump has declared Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, dead following a joint US-Israel military operation. In a stark post on his Truth Social platform, Trump described Khamenei as "one of the most evil people in History". He framed the leader's demise as "not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans".





The announcement came hours after intense airstrikes targeted Khamenei's residence and offices in Tehran. Satellite imagery from the New York Times revealed significant damage to the compound, which doubles as his official home. Reports indicate that some of the first strikes on Saturday hit areas near his offices, even as intelligence suggested he had been relocated to a secure site.





Trump elaborated that Khamenei "was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems". He credited close collaboration with Israel for the success, noting that "there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do". Iranian officials have remained tight-lipped, with no official confirmation of his death.





Israel's Channel 12, citing sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reported that "30 bombs were dropped on the complex".





Analyst Amit Segal noted Khamenei was underground but likely not in his personal bunker. Netanyahu himself hinted at the leader's fate, stating "there are many signs" that Khamenei had been killed.





Iran's Foreign Minister told NBC News that Khamenei was alive "as far as I know", insisting "all high-ranking officials are alive". The Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baqaei, was more evasive in a BBC interview. He said he was "not in a situation to confirm anything" but stressed that "the whole system, the whole nation is focused on defending (our) national integrity".





Both Trump and Netanyahu used the moment to rally Iran's populace against the regime. Trump urged: "To the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government."





Netanyahu echoed this call, addressing Iranians directly: "We have a common enemy, the murderous regime of the Ayatollahs that has taken over you through oppressive forces. They are the ones who have degraded your wonderful country, brought it to the lowest point, and they are the ones who slaughtered you en masse." Their words signalled hopes for regime change.





The strikes marked a sharp escalation after Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Israel and Gulf states including Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. This followed a pattern of tit-for-tat hostilities, including a 12-day war between Iran and Israel last year, alongside US strikes on Iranian targets in June.





Khamenei's potential end closes a 36-year reign that began in 1989, succeeding Ruhollah Khomeini. Despite initial scepticism about his authority, he consolidated power amid Iran's isolation. His rule saw the rise of proxy networks like Hamas and Hezbollah, now weakened by repeated US and Israeli operations.





Domestic unrest plagued his later years. Protests over economic woes peaked in January, met with a brutal crackdown. Hyperinflation, sanctions, and corruption eroded public support, while regional setbacks—from the fall of Syria's Assad to losses in Yemen—left the regime vulnerable.





The operation underscores advanced US-Israeli intelligence integration, likely involving real-time satellite tracking, cyber intrusions, and human assets. Precision munitions, possibly including bunker-busters, targeted hardened sites. This builds on prior successes, such as the 2020 strike on Qasem Soleimani.





For Iran, Khamenei's death—if confirmed—could trigger a power vacuum. The Assembly of Experts must select a successor, but infighting among hardliners, reformists, and the Revolutionary Guard looms large. President Ebrahim Raisi's government faces immediate tests amid ongoing hostilities.





Regionally, Gulf states hit by Iranian retaliation may deepen ties with the US-Israel axis. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, long targeted by Tehran, could see this as a pivot against Iranian influence. Yet, escalation risks broader conflict, potentially drawing in Russia or China, Iran's backers.





Trump's rhetoric revives his "maximum pressure" doctrine, abandoned under Biden but revived post-2024 election. It aligns with his pledges to confront Iran aggressively, including vows to dismantle its nuclear programme. Netanyahu, facing domestic probes, gains politically from a decisive blow against Tehran's leadership.





Global markets reacted swiftly, with oil prices surging over 5% on fears of Strait of Hormuz disruptions. Brent crude hit $85 per barrel. Stock indices in Tel Aviv and New York dipped, while safe-haven gold rose. Analysts warn of prolonged volatility if strikes continue.





Humanitarian concerns mount as Tehran urges sheltering amid "bombs dropping everywhere", per Trump. Casualty figures remain unverified, but urban strikes near civilian areas draw UN criticism. Aid groups call for de-escalation to avert a refugee crisis.





This episode redefines Middle East power dynamics. A post-Khamenei Iran might fracture into factional strife or pivot towards pragmatism. For the West, it offers a rare opening to support Iranian dissidents, though history—from 1953's Mossadegh coup—cautions against overreach.





As Iranian state media stays silent, the world awaits confirmation. Trump's full Truth Social post, blending triumph with provocation, captures the high stakes: "This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country."





Agencies







