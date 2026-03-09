



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar convened a high-level meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in Parliament on Monday. The discussions come against the backdrop of escalating tensions in West Asia, where India faces mounting security and economic challenges.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar addressed the Rajya Sabha, outlining the government's response to the volatile situation. He confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally overseeing developments, with relevant ministries coordinating closely to manage the crisis.





The minister emphasised that the safety of Indian nationals remains the top priority. Formal advisories have been issued to citizens in Iran, while constant communication is maintained with Indians across the Gulf region.





India's embassy in Tehran remains fully operational, actively assisting stranded students. Embassy staff have already relocated several to safer areas amid the hostilities.





Intensive efforts are underway to repatriate Indians caught in neighbouring countries such as Qatar and Jordan. Jaishankar assured the House that all stranded citizens will be brought back safely.





In a sombre update, the minister revealed the human toll from maritime disruptions. Two Indian mariners from merchant shipping have lost their lives, with one still missing.





India's proximity to the region amplifies its concerns. Jaishankar noted that approximately one crore Indians reside and work in Gulf nations, with thousands more in Iran for study or employment.





The Gulf is pivotal to India's energy security, serving as a key supplier of oil and gas. Any instability threatens serious supply chain disruptions and economic fallout.





Hostilities have spread to additional countries, causing mounting destruction. Normal life and activities across the region are visibly disrupted, with the security environment deteriorating sharply.





Reaffirming India's stance, Jaishankar stressed that dialogue and diplomacy offer the only path to de-escalation. The government voiced its apprehensions as early as 20 February, urging all parties to exercise restraint.





These remarks were delivered amid chaotic scenes in the Rajya Sabha, marked by opposition sloganeering and disruptions. The meeting with Doval and Chauhan underscores the gravity of the situation at the highest levels of India's security apparatus.





ANI







