



Bangalore-based Hical Technologies has secured a significant long-term contract from Dassault Aviation to manufacture critical components for the Rafale fighter aircraft's control systems. This agreement marks a pivotal moment for Indian aerospace manufacturing, highlighting the growing prowess of domestic firms in supplying mission-critical parts to global defence giants.





The Rafale B, a twin-seat multirole fighter jet, represents the pinnacle of modern combat aviation. Known for its versatility in air superiority, ground attack, and reconnaissance missions, the aircraft relies on advanced control systems to ensure precision and reliability in high-stakes operations. Hical's involvement underscores the integration of Indian precision engineering into this sophisticated platform.





Under the contract, Hical Technologies will produce products that adhere to Dassault Aviation's rigorous standards for engineering, qualification, and reliability. These components are essential for the fighter's flight control mechanisms, which demand unwavering performance under extreme conditions. The Bangalore firm's selection reflects years of investment in advanced manufacturing capabilities.





Bruno Coiffier, Senior Executive Vice President of Procurement and Purchasing at Dassault Aviation, praised Hical's alignment with the company's values. "Hical Technologies has demonstrated a strong commitment to quality and reliability—values that strongly align with Dassault Aviation's heritage of excellence," he stated. This endorsement from a French aerospace leader validates India's emerging role in the global supply chain.





Yashas Jaiveer, Managing Director of Hical Technologies, described the deal as a milestone. He emphasised the discipline in precision manufacturing and quality culture fostered by his teams. "This is a testament to the years of engineering investment," Jaiveer noted, positioning the contract as recognition of Indian industry's maturity.





Jaiveer further highlighted the broader implications: "Being entrusted with critical products for the Rafale—one of the most sophisticated fighter aircraft in the world—is a recognition that Indian aerospace manufacturing has arrived on the global stage." Hical now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Dassault, contributing to a platform synonymous with defence technology excellence.





This development occurs amid India's push for indigenous defence manufacturing under initiatives like 'Make in India'. Hical, with its expertise in electronics and aerospace components, exemplifies the private sector's role in reducing import dependence. The firm has previously supplied parts for satellites, missiles, and avionics, building a robust track record.





The Rafale program itself holds strategic importance for India. The Indian Air Force operates 36 Rafale jets acquired in 2016, with ongoing discussions for additional units. Local sourcing of components could lower costs, enhance supply chain resilience, and foster technology transfer—key priorities in India's defence modernisation.





Globally, India remains the world's second-largest arms importer, accounting for 8.2% of receipts between 2021 and 2025, according to recent think tank data. Contracts like this signal a shift towards self-reliance, blending imports with domestic production to build a sovereign defence ecosystem.





Hical's Bangalore facility, a hub for high-reliability electronics, employs cutting-edge processes such as automated assembly and stringent testing. This capability positions the company to scale production for Rafale and potentially other Dassault platforms, including future upgrades.





This contract could pave the way for deeper Indo-French collaboration in aerospace. As India eyes hypersonic technologies and next-generation fighters, firms like Hical will play a crucial role in bridging ambition with execution.





In essence, Hical Technologies' Rafale deal is more than a commercial win; it symbolises India's ascent in high-tech defence manufacturing, reinforcing strategic autonomy on the world stage.





PTI







