



The maritime situation in the Middle East has entered a phase of intense monitoring as two additional merchant vessels laden with petroleum products for India successfully began their transit through the Strait of Hormuz.





This development follows a period of acute regional volatility, prompting the Indian Navy to station warships on standby to ensure the uninterrupted passage of these critical energy supplies.





According to senior government sources, further vessels are expected to follow the same route in the coming days. This move is part of a broader strategic effort to secure India’s energy requirements despite the deteriorating security environment in West Asia.





The presence of naval assets serves as a deterrent and a safety net for commercial shipping operating in these high-risk waters.





Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, confirmed that there have been no reported incidents involving Indian-flagged ships or seafarers within the last twenty-four hours.





This assessment brings a degree of relief to stakeholders concerned about the safety of the approximately 540 Indian nationals currently aboard twenty Indian-flagged vessels navigating the Persian Gulf.





The Directorate General of Shipping has remained on high alert, operating a twenty-four-hour communication centre to address the anxieties of the maritime community. In a single day, the centre processed nearly 100 calls and over 300 emails, reflecting the high level of concern among shipping companies and the families of those at sea.





From a diplomatic perspective, New Delhi has reinforced its stance on the necessity of maintaining free and safe navigation through the Strait. During a recent inter-ministerial briefing, officials emphasised that upholding international law is paramount.





The government is currently coordinating with global partners to prevent any escalation that could jeopardise the flow of trade through this strategic chokepoint.





The Ministry of External Affairs has highlighted that the successful passage of four Indian-bound vessels transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) earlier this week is a positive sign. However, the spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, noted that the situation remains fluid, and the preservation of maritime transit remains a top priority for India’s national interest and regional stability.





ANI







