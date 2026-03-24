



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a substantive telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with the focus firmly on the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its impact on global energy security.





The dialogue underscored the shared concerns of both nations regarding the volatility in oil markets and the wider economic repercussions of the crisis. Jaishankar later noted that the two sides agreed to remain in close contact as the situation evolves.





The exchange came against the backdrop of a significant announcement from US President Donald Trump, who declared that he had instructed the Department of War to delay planned military strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days.





He explained that this pause was intended to allow diplomatic engagements with Tehran to continue, citing what he described as “very good and productive conversations” over the past two days. Trump emphasised that the decision was based on the constructive tone of these discussions, which he said would carry on through the week.





The President’s remarks suggested a possible opening for de-escalation, even as the war involving Israel, the US, and Iran entered its fourth week. However, Tehran swiftly rejected the notion of any dialogue.





Iran’s parliamentary speaker, MB Ghalibaf, dismissed Trump’s claims outright, accusing Washington of fabricating stories to manipulate oil markets and to extricate itself from what he termed a “quagmire.”





He insisted that no negotiations had taken place and reiterated Iran’s determination to punish aggressors, stressing unity among Iranian officials and the public behind the Supreme Leader.





This divergence in narratives highlights the deep mistrust between the two sides. While Washington portrays its outreach as a step towards resolution, Tehran frames it as disinformation aimed at buying time and influencing financial markets.





For India, which relies heavily on energy imports, the uncertainty surrounding West Asia’s stability is of particular concern. Jaishankar’s engagement with Rubio reflects New Delhi’s effort to safeguard its energy security and to remain aligned with global partners in navigating the economic fallout of the conflict.





The situation remains fluid, with diplomatic manoeuvres and military calculations unfolding simultaneously. The coming days will reveal whether the pause in US military action leads to substantive progress or whether hostilities resume with greater intensity. For now, India’s proactive diplomacy underscores its awareness of the strategic and economic stakes involved in the crisis.





ANI







