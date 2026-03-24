



Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, the United Kingdom’s Chief of the Air Staff, has commenced a three-day visit to India with the aim of reinforcing defence cooperation between the two nations.





His arrival underscores the growing strategic importance of the UK–India partnership, particularly in the air domain, where training, operational exchanges, and joint engagements are steadily expanding.





The visit began with a solemn tribute at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, followed by a ceremonial Guard of Honour presented by the Indian Air Force. Smyth then held discussions with his counterpart, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, focusing on evolving security challenges and the need to deepen collaboration between the two air forces. These talks build on recent agreements that have already seen Indian instructors contribute to training programmes in the United Kingdom.





In February, both countries signed a landmark agreement enabling the Indian Air Force to deploy three Qualified Flying Instructors to RAF Valley, a key training base for British fast jet pilots. This will complement the ongoing contribution of an Indian instructor at RAF College Cranwell, further embedding Indian expertise within UK training establishments. Smyth highlighted this initiative as a symbol of trust, professionalism, and shared commitment between the two services.





The two air chiefs are scheduled to visit Air Force Station Gwalior, where they will review operational procedures and best practices in countering emerging aerial threats. This engagement is expected to provide valuable insights into India’s operational readiness and foster greater interoperability between the two forces.





Speaking during the visit, Smyth emphasised the privilege of engaging with India and strengthening a partnership built on mutual respect and shared values. He noted that the arrival of Indian instructors at RAF Valley later this year would mark a significant step forward in bilateral cooperation, reflecting enduring bonds and a shared pursuit of technological excellence and stability.





Commodore Chris Saunders, Defence Adviser at the British High Commission, reinforced the strategic weight of the visit, describing it as a tangible enhancement of defence ties across multiple domains.





He pointed out that this marks the fourth senior UK flag-rank visit to India in 2026, signalling sustained momentum in the partnership and a clear intent to broaden cooperation.





Beyond military exchanges, the visit is expected to include meetings with India’s civil and military leadership, further advancing dialogue on defence collaboration. The emphasis on embedding instructors, conducting complex exercises, and expanding multi-domain cooperation illustrates the substantive progress being made in UK–India defence relations.





This visit not only strengthens operational ties but also reflects a broader strategic alignment between the two nations, both committed to ensuring regional security and stability in an increasingly complex global environment.





ANI







