



Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari (Retd), former Chief of the Indian Air Force, has emphasised the urgent need for India to bolster its air defence capabilities in light of the escalating conflict in West Asia.





Speaking on the sidelines of a national conclave in New Delhi hosted by Bangalore-based think-tank Synergia, he highlighted the first key takeaway: the necessity of a 'very strong air defence' network equipped with additional weapon systems, radars, and integrated operational tools.





The conclave, which began on Wednesday at the Manekshaw Centre, drew defence and strategic experts from India and neighbouring countries. Chaudhari delivered a keynote on 'India's Multi-domain Air Spine' on Thursday, amid discussions dominated by the West Asia war.





This conflict intensified on 28 February when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, prompting Iranian retaliation against Gulf nations hosting US bases, disrupting global aviation, oil supplies, and sparking an energy crisis.





Chaudhari cautioned that India's existing air defence may prove insufficient against threats observed in West Asia. 'What we have probably may not suffice in a conflict of this nature,' he told PTI Videos. He stressed integrating more weapon systems, radars, cyber capabilities, and diverse platforms into a unified 'mesh network' that links sensors, shooters, and all assets on a common national grid.





This network-centric approach, he explained, demands significant effort to harmonise disparate systems. 'We should not look at the capabilities of individual services, but the capabilities of the national power,' Chaudhari said. Such jointness would enable multi-domain operations, projecting India's combined strength against adversaries rather than siloed service efforts.





Drones have emerged as a pivotal element in modern warfare, as demonstrated in both the Russia-Ukraine conflict since 2022 and the West Asia flare-up. Low-cost platforms have enabled actions that highlight their tactical value, while underscoring the need for robust countermeasures. Indian military researchers and think-tanks have studied Ukraine extensively, treating drone usage as a core case study.





Chaudhari acknowledged drones' future prominence: 'They are going to play a huge role in any future conflict.' Yet he issued a firm warning against over-reliance. 'We should not place all our bets just on drones. Yes, they will supplement the existing efforts, but we cannot rely completely on drones to win a war for us.'





The West Asia conflict's dominance at the conclave reflects its broader implications for regional security. When asked about an end to the hostilities, Chaudhari quipped, 'Your guess is as good as mine.' Live updates on the US-Israel-Iran war, including impacts on Dubai, Beirut, Tel Aviv, and Tehran, continue to track developments under leaders like Donald Trump and Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei.





India's lessons extend to emerging technologies, such as US lasers deployed to counter Iranian attacks, as reported in defence analyses. Chaudhari's call aligns with ongoing Indian military modernisation, including indigenous manufacturing under initiatives like those from DRDO, HAL, and private firms. Strengthening air defence through integration could fortify India's strategic posture amid South Asian tensions and global shifts.





As the three-day Synergia conclave progresses, these insights reinforce the imperative for proactive investments. A resilient, networked air defence spine remains crucial for deterring threats in an era of hybrid warfare dominated by drones, missiles, and cyber elements.





