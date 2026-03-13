



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday, marking the first direct contact between the two leaders since the Iran conflict erupted last month.





Mr Modi expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly the loss of civilian lives and damage to infrastructure.





In a late-night post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted India's priorities: the safety of its nationals, unhindered transit of goods and energy, and a commitment to peace through dialogue and diplomacy. This outreach underscores New Delhi's delicate balancing act amid the rapidly deteriorating regional security landscape.





The conflict ignited on 28 February with a coordinated offensive by the United States and Israel, culminating in the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli targets and US military bases across the Gulf, including near key hubs like Dubai and Doha.





Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz—handling one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG)—has ground to a near standstill. Recent attacks on three vessels off the United Arab Emirates and Iraq coasts have exacerbated the crisis, threatening vital energy routes.





India, the world's second-largest importer of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), sources 90 per cent of its supply via this chokepoint. The disruptions have already rippled into domestic life, with cooking gas shortages hitting restaurants and households across the country.





On Wednesday, Mr Modi urged citizens not to panic, announcing a government committee to address industry pleas for augmented supplies. This reflects the immediate economic pressures on India's 1.4 billion people, many reliant on subsidised LPG cylinders.





A senior Iranian military official warned on Wednesday of a protracted war that could "destroy" the world economy, while US President Donald Trump claimed Iran faced imminent defeat. These stark pronouncements highlight the high stakes as proxy skirmishes risk broader escalation.





India's diplomatic flurry intensifies the picture. Mr Modi has engaged leaders from Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Israel, and Qatar over the past 10 days, condemning sovereignty violations while expressing solidarity.





Approximately one crore Indians reside in the Gulf and West Asia, forming a vast expatriate workforce remitting billions annually. In Iran, around 9,000-10,000 nationals—including students, seafarers, professionals, pilgrims, and businesspeople—require urgent assistance amid the chaos.





In Israel, over 40,000 Indians live, study, or work, adding to New Delhi's imperative for de-escalation. The External Affairs Ministry is coordinating evacuations and safety measures where feasible.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held his third recent call with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, focusing on shipping safety and energy security. Spokesperson Jaiswal noted discussions on safe passage through Hormuz but declined further details as "premature."





This engagement aligns with India's longstanding multi-alignment strategy, nurturing ties with Iran (a key Chabahar port partner) alongside Israel (defence collaborator) and Gulf states (energy suppliers). The conflict tests these relationships, as disruptions could spike global oil prices to $150 per barrel, hammering India's import bill.





New Delhi's restraint—avoiding outright condemnation of any side—mirrors its Ukraine playbook: prioritising evacuation, energy stability, and dialogue. Yet, with hypersonic threats and cyber warfare looming, the window for diplomacy narrows.





As Iranian proxies mobilise and US carriers reposition, India's neighbourhood—from energy routes to the Indian Ocean—faces spillover risks. Mr Modi's call signals resolve, but sustained peace demands collective restraint from all powers.





