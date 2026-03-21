



Pawan Khera, the outspoken national spokesperson for the Congress party, launched a scathing attack on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on 20 March 2026, mocking him over a film purportedly based on the NSA's life.





Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Khera quipped that the 85-year-old Doval, dubbed "Dhurandhar" in the biopic Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was too preoccupied with "having popcorn" at the cinema to notice a serious security breach unfolding on India's borders.





The jibe centres on fresh revelations from Russian intelligence about six Ukrainian nationals who allegedly infiltrated India undetected. According to reports citing Russian sources, these individuals not only entered Indian territory but crossed into Myanmar, where they purportedly trained rebel insurgents before slipping back into India. Khera highlighted the irony, questioning how such a lapse could occur under Doval's watch, especially amid the film's promotional hype portraying him as an infallible strategist.





The controversy erupted just days after the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a Bollywood action thriller marketed as a loosely biographical tribute to Doval's storied career. The film, starring a high-profile cast and directed by a noted action filmmaker, depicts the NSA as a relentless operative thwarting terror plots. Khera dismissed it as propaganda, arguing that real-world events expose the chasm between cinematic heroism and governmental competence.





Russian authorities reportedly flagged the incident to Indian counterparts as a potential vector for cross-border instability, given Myanmar's ongoing civil strife and the involvement of ethnic armed groups.





Details remain sketchy, with Indian officials yet to confirm the intelligence or the identities of the six individuals.





However, the disclosure has ignited debates on border vigilance along the sensitive India-Myanmar frontier, a 1,643-kilometre stretch prone to smuggling, insurgent movements, and human trafficking.





Khera's remarks, delivered with characteristic sarcasm, underscore Congress's broader critique of the Modi government's national security apparatus. He implied that while Doval revels in reel-life glory, tangible threats—from Ukrainian operatives to Chinese incursions—evade detection. "Our dear Dhurandhar was busy having popcorn," Khera repeated for emphasis, drawing chuckles from supporters but swift rebuttals from BJP loyalists.





The Bharatiya Janata Party has dismissed the allegations as opposition mudslinging ahead of upcoming state elections. Senior BJP figures accused Congress of undermining India's alliances with Russia, a key defence partner supplying S-400 systems and nuclear submarines. They insisted that routine intelligence-sharing protocols caught the anomaly swiftly, crediting Doval's oversight for preventing escalation.





This is not the first time Doval's cinematic avatar has courted controversy. Previous films inspired by his exploits, such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, faced similar partisan barbs. Yet Khera's popcorn analogy has gone viral on social media, amplified by memes juxtaposing Doval's film posters with images of the Indo-Myanmar border fence gaps.





Geopolitically, the episode spotlights India's delicate balancing act in Myanmar's turmoil. Since the 2021 military coup, rebel factions have gained ground, some allegedly backed by external actors. Ukrainian involvement—if verified—raises questions about Kyiv's outreach amid its war with Russia, potentially complicating New Delhi's neutral stance on the conflict.





Security analysts caution against politicisation, urging a focus on fortified border measures like the Free Movement Regime's recalibration and enhanced drone surveillance. The India-Myanmar border, with its porous hills and rivers, demands sophisticated tech integration, including AI-driven monitoring already piloted by the BSF.





As the row simmers, Doval remains tight-lipped, ensconced in South Block. Congress demands a parliamentary statement, while the government hints at classified briefings. The popcorn-tainted saga thus blends pop culture with high-stakes security, reminding all that India's guardians must transcend the silver screen.





ANI







