

The Indian Army's Fulcrum Brigade, part of the elite Dot On Target Division, has demonstrated exceptional combat readiness through an intensive operational training exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan's arid expanse near Bikaner.

Conducted under the watchful eyes of senior military officers, the drills underscored the force's unwavering preparedness amid the region's unforgiving desert terrain.

This high-intensity exercise, held on 21 March 2026, simulated realistic battlefield scenarios to hone tactical acumen, rapid response, and seamless coordination across infantry, armour, artillery, and support units. Troops navigated dynamic operational challenges, from swift deployments to precision strikes, mirroring potential threats along India's western frontier.





The harsh desert conditions—scorching days, biting nights, and vast sandy dunes—provided an authentic testing ground, replicating the strategic vulnerabilities of Rajasthan's border sectors. Such environments demand resilience, with shifting sands complicating mobility and logistics, yet the brigade executed manoeuvres with clockwork precision.





A cornerstone of the training was the fusion of cutting-edge technologies with time-tested combat doctrines. Advanced surveillance drones, real-time communication networks, and precision-guided munitions were seamlessly integrated, enabling troops to dominate simulated enemy positions in technology-infused warfare.





Interoperability shone through as diverse units synchronised efforts in complex assaults. Armoured columns advanced under artillery cover, while infantry leveraged electronic warfare assets to neutralise threats, exemplifying the Army's push towards 'jointness'—a doctrinal shift emphasising multi-domain synergy.





Senior observers noted the brigade's adaptability in achieving mission objectives within tight timelines, from reconnaissance to fire assaults. Feedback sessions post-drill refined tactics, ensuring formations evolve with emerging threats like hybrid warfare and adversary drones.





Strategically, these exercises near the India-Pakistan border affirm the Army's vigilance in a volatile region. The Mahajan ranges, with their expansive firing zones, allow live-fire validation of indigenous systems such as the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers and advanced T-90 tanks, bolstering deterrence.





The Fulcrum Brigade's performance reflects broader Indian Army reforms under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, prioritising home-grown tech integration. From loitering munitions to networked battle management systems, the drills signal a force primed for 21st-century conflicts.





Such routines are non-negotiable for battle-hardiness, especially in desert sectors prone to escalation. They build on recent exercises like those validating BrahMos missile strikes, reinforcing India's operational edge.





This showcase at Mahajan cements the Army's trajectory: a technologically agile, mission-focused entity ready to counter any incursion decisively, safeguarding national interests in an unpredictable geopolitical landscape.





Agencies







