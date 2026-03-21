



United Arab Emirates authorities announced on Friday, March 20, 2026, that they had successfully dismantled a sophisticated terrorist network funded and directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in collaboration with Lebanon's Hezbollah.





The operation, described as a major blow to foreign malign influence, resulted in the arrest of several key members operating covertly within the UAE.





According to the official Emirates News Agency (WAM), the network engaged in money laundering, terrorism financing, and activities that posed direct threats to national security. These operatives had embedded themselves using a fictitious commercial front, aiming to infiltrate the UAE's robust economy and destabilise its financial stability from within.





The announcement comes amid heightened regional volatility, following the outbreak of open conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran in late February 2026. Tehran has since unleashed large-scale missile and drone barrages across the Gulf, with the UAE enduring hundreds of strikes on critical infrastructure, including oil facilities, ports, and areas proximate to major urban centres such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi.





Emirati officials have reported extensive damage from these assaults, underscoring the UAE's status as one of the most heavily targeted nations in the Gulf. The strikes have disrupted energy exports and heightened fears of broader economic sabotage, prompting Abu Dhabi to bolster its defences and intelligence operations.





Hezbollah, a staunch Iranian proxy, formally entered the fray on March 2, 2026, by launching rocket and missile attacks from southern Lebanon into northern Israel. This prompted swift and extensive Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah strongholds across Lebanon, further inflaming the multi-front war.





The UAE's longstanding opposition to political Islamist groups like Hezbollah aligns with this crackdown. Abu Dhabi views such entities as existential threats, particularly given their role in Iran's 'Axis of Resistance' network, which spans Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon.





Investigators revealed that the network laundered funds through sham businesses, channelling resources to support Iran's regional proxies and potentially finance attacks within the UAE. Authorities seized assets and disrupted financial pipelines that could have fuelled further aggression.





No immediate response emerged from Hezbollah or Iranian officials following the UAE's disclosure. Tehran has consistently denied orchestrating terrorism abroad, framing its actions as defensive responses to perceived aggressions by Israel and its allies.





This operation highlights the UAE's proactive stance in counter-terrorism, leveraging advanced intelligence-sharing with partners like the United States and Israel. It follows a pattern of similar busts, including previous disruptions of IRGC-linked cells in the Gulf.





The timing is critical, as the Iran-Israel-US war enters its second month, with live updates from March 19 indicating intensified exchanges (as reported by The Hindu). Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, have voiced solidarity with the UAE, signalling a united front against Iranian expansionism.





Economically, the network's infiltration posed risks to the UAE's status as a global financial hub. By targeting trade and investment flows, the cell aimed to erode confidence in the dirham and deter foreign capital amid wartime uncertainties.





Security experts anticipate ripple effects, with Iran possibly retaliating through asymmetric means such as cyberattacks or proxy militias. The UAE has since heightened alerts at key sites, including Jebel Ali Port and ADNOC facilities.





This development reinforces the Abraham Accords' strategic pivot, drawing Sunni Arab states closer to Israel against shared Iranian threats. It also underscores Dubai's dual role as a glittering metropolis and frontline in the shadow war.





As the conflict persists, the UAE's decisive action serves as a deterrent, affirming its resolve to safeguard sovereignty while navigating the perils of a volatile neighbourhood.





Agencies







