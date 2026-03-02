In 2025 an IAF C-17 flight had evacuated several Indian nationals from Iran Operation Sindhu

The Indian government has affirmed its complete readiness to evacuate Indians stranded in the Gulf region due to the intensifying Iran-Israel conflict.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi made this assurance on Monday, 2 March 2026, emphasising that the Centre remains in constant touch with Indian missions abroad to safeguard their nationals.

In a formal statement, Joshi revealed that high-level discussions have already occurred with senior officials from relevant embassies. These talks aim to streamline the safe return of those impacted by the volatile war situation unfolding across West Asia.





Joshi highlighted the government's proven track record in such crises. "Whenever Kannadigas and other Indians face distress anywhere in the world, the Central Government has ensured their safe return," he stated, citing the successful evacuation of Indians from Ukraine during its conflict as a recent example.





The minister specifically addressed concerns over Kannadigas—residents of Karnataka—caught in the hardship. Intelligence indicates that the severity of the Iran-Israel clashes has left many facing acute difficulties, prompting urgent consultations with senior ministers to devise protective measures.





Reassuring families back home, Joshi urged calm. He stressed that no one should panic, as the government is steadfastly committed to repatriating every Indian safely, prioritising their welfare above all else.





Air travel in the war-affected zones currently poses significant risks, complicating immediate operations. Expert advice is being actively sought to chart the safest possible pathways forward, ensuring no undue hazards are taken.





Efforts extend beyond the immediate conflict zones. Joshi noted that assistance is also being extended to Indians stranded in Dubai, where flight disruptions have compounded the challenges amid regional spillover effects.





"No one should be anxious. Serious efforts are being made to bring them back safely," the minister concluded, underscoring the proactive stance of New Delhi.





This response builds on India's robust diplomatic machinery in the Gulf, where over nine million Indians reside, forming a vital expatriate workforce in sectors like construction, healthcare, and oil. The Iran-Israel escalation, marked by recent missile exchanges and airstrikes, has disrupted aviation and heightened security threats across the region.





Historical precedents bolster confidence in the government's capabilities. Operations like Vande Bharat in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine Ganga mission in 2022 saw tens of thousands repatriated efficiently, often via chartered flights and naval assets.





Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah echoed Joshi's sentiments, coordinating with the state’s Non-Resident Karnataka unit to compile lists of affected individuals. Helplines have been activated, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) promising real-time updates via its portal and social media.





Logistical hurdles remain formidable. Closure of airspace over Iran, Iraq, and parts of the Arabian Peninsula has rerouted commercial flights, while Dubai’s airport grapples with delays from inbound traffic surges.





The MEA has mobilised additional personnel to key consulates in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Muscat. Contingency plans include sea evacuations through friendly ports like Oman, should aerial routes prove untenable.





Defence experts anticipate involvement of the Indian Navy’s assets in the Arabian Sea, potentially mirroring the 1990 Kuwait evacuation. INS Vikrant and other vessels stand ready for humanitarian missions if required.





Economically, the crisis threatens remittances from the Gulf, which exceed £70 billion annually for India. Swift action could mitigate long-term fallout for families dependent on these inflows.





Joshi’s intervention reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal oversight of such operations, with briefings reportedly scheduled at the Cabinet Committee on Security. Public appeals for information on stranded kin continue to pour into control rooms.





As tensions simmer, the government’s pledge signals a blend of diplomacy and resolve. Families await updates, buoyed by assurances that India leaves no citizen behind in global turmoil.





