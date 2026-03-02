



Saudi Arabia's vital Ras Tanura oil refinery has been forced to shut down following a drone strike on Monday, 2 March 2026. The kingdom's defence ministry confirmed the attack on this key energy facility near Dammam on the Gulf coast.





Air defence systems successfully intercepted the incoming drone, according to a military spokesperson cited by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.





Videos circulating online depicted thick black smoke billowing from the site, underscoring the potential for disruption even from intercepted threats. Debris from such drones can inflict ground-level damage, though Saudi authorities reported no immediate casualties. The situation remains under control, officials stated.





In response to the incident, state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco halted operations at the Ras Tanura refinery as a precautionary measure. An industry source informed Reuters of the shutdown, which Aramco has yet to comment on publicly. This facility ranks among the Middle East's largest, boasting a refining capacity of approximately 5,50,000 barrels per day.





Beyond refining, Ras Tanura functions as a crucial export terminal for Saudi crude oil, handling vast volumes that feed global markets. Any prolonged closure could ripple through international energy supplies, echoing past vulnerabilities in the region's infrastructure.





The strike unfolds against a backdrop of escalating tensions in the Gulf, triggered by recent US-Israeli military actions against Iran. Tehran has retaliated with a flurry of drone and missile assaults across the area. Similar attacks have struck Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Manama, and Duqm in recent days.





These incidents have severely disrupted shipping lanes in the Gulf, compounding logistical strains. Brent crude prices surged nearly 10 per cent on Monday, reflecting market jitters over supply risks. Traders fear further escalations could push energy costs even higher.





Saudi energy assets have faced such threats before, most dramatically in 2019. That year, coordinated drone and missile strikes crippled over half of the kingdom's crude production temporarily. The Abqaiq-Khurais attacks rattled global oil markets, spiking prices and exposing defence gaps.





Those 2019 events, widely attributed to Iran-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen, prompted Saudi Arabia to bolster its air defences significantly. Investments in US-supplied Patriot systems and indigenous capabilities followed, yet vulnerabilities persist amid hybrid warfare tactics.





The latest Ras Tanura incident revives concerns over Iran's asymmetric strategies, including swarms of low-cost drones that challenge expensive interceptors. Gulf states have ramped up regional cooperation, sharing radar data and joint patrols to counter these threats.





A sustained Ras Tanura outage could strain Saudi Aramco's export schedules, forcing reliance on alternative terminals like Yanbu or Jubail. Global buyers, particularly in Asia, might face delays, while OPEC+ dynamics could shift if production quotas adjust.





The attack tests Riyadh's balancing act between Washington and Tehran. Saudi Arabia has pursued détente with Iran via Chinese-brokered deals, but US-Israeli strikes have reignited proxy conflicts. Houthis, though unmentioned here, remain a plausible vector given their history.





Broader implications extend to India's energy security, as the subcontinent imports over 80 per cent of its oil needs, much via Gulf routes. Disruptions could inflate import bills and fuel inflation, prompting New Delhi to accelerate strategic reserves and diversify suppliers.





Military analysts note the sophistication of these drones, likely Shahid-series models with precision guidance, capable of evading radar through low-altitude flight. Saudi intercepts highlight improved defences, but the mere shutdown underscores psychological and operational impacts.





As investigations proceed, Aramco's damage assessments will clarify timelines for resumption. Riyadh vows a robust response, potentially escalating air campaigns against suspected launch sites in Yemen or Iraq. Markets remain on edge, with volatility likely until stability returns.





