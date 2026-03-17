



HD (Hyundai Development) Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the holding company for South Korea’s HD Hyundai shipbuilding and offshore division, is finalising plans for a massive $4 billion greenfield shipyard at Tuticorin (Thoothukudi) in Tamil Nadu.





This facility aims to produce between 3.5 and 4 million gross tonnage (GT) annually, positioning it as the anchor for the Tuticorin shipbuilding cluster.





The ambition stands out sharply against India’s national shipbuilding targets. Government assessments suggest that all proposed clusters across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, or Odisha combined would yield about 4-4.5 million GT. Yet HD Hyundai intends to match this output single-handedly from Tuticorin alone, marking a transformative scale for Indian maritime infrastructure.





India’s maritime vision underscores the stakes. The country seeks entry into the global top 10 for ship ownership and shipbuilding by 2030, climbing to the top five by 2047. This demands a sevenfold rise in ship ownership to 100 million GT and a fortyfold surge in shipbuilding to 4.5 million GT by 2037.





The project builds on a memorandum of understanding signed on 7 December 2025 between HD Hyundai and the Tamil Nadu government. Unlike the joint block fabrication facility with Cochin Shipyard Ltd at Kochi, this Tuticorin venture sees HD Hyundai driving development largely independently, with potential Maritime Development Fund (MDF) involvement.





Recent developments signal momentum. An Indian team visited South Korea, with another trip planned this month. Meanwhile, a 15-20 member technical team from HD Hyundai is on-site in Tuticorin, refining details.





Funding mechanisms are taking shape. Sagarmala Finance Corporation Ltd has issued a Request for Proposal for a fund manager to oversee the ₹25,000 crore MDF.





Once selected within a month, the MDF will operate as a distinct trust, supporting ventures like the National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park, Tamil Nadu (NSHIP, TN)—a joint effort between VO Chidambaranar Port Authority and SIPCOT.





Equity structure for the shipyard reflects a balanced yet HD Hyundai-led approach. SIPCOT may contribute 10-12 per cent via land and infrastructure valuation. The MDF could take 20-25 per cent, leaving HD Hyundai with the majority stake, effectively allowing it to proceed solo.





Subsidies sweeten the economics. The Union government offers 10-12 per cent of project costs for infrastructure under the Shipbuilding Development Scheme.





Tamil Nadu provides a 25 per cent industrial subsidy on capital expenditure, plus another 10-12 per cent for land and infrastructure—totalling 45-47 per cent support. Additional 15-25 per cent production-linked incentives apply to output, making viability feasible in this low-margin sector with its broad ancillary benefits.





Total costs are substantial: $4 billion for the shipyard itself, plus $4,000 crore for cluster infrastructure like breakwaters and dredging. Shipbuilding’s strategic value lies in its multiplier effects on jobs and industries.





HD Hyundai plans more than a stand-alone yard. As cluster anchor over 3,000 acres, it will relocate its full vendor ecosystem. Tamil Nadu is already engaging firms, including South Korean steel giant POSCO, offering incentives for plants.





POSCO, a vital supplier to shipbuilding and automotive sectors worldwide, fits seamlessly. HD Hyundai also eyes a maritime crane manufacturing unit, following its December 2025 memorandum with state-owned BEML Ltd.





Tuticorin’s selection stems from strategic advantages. Tamil Nadu’s pro-industry ecosystem has drawn giants like Hyundai Motor Company and Samsung Electronics, fostering familiarity. The site offers optimal climate with low air salt content—crucial for shipbuilding durability—plus natural shielding by Sri Lanka against cyclones, outperforming rivals in three states.





This initiative aligns with India’s push for indigenous maritime self-reliance, blending foreign expertise with local incentives to leapfrog shipbuilding capacity.





ET Infra







